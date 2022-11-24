A list of Christmassy events coming up in Chilliwack

From craft markets to fundraisers to theatre performances, there are many festive events coming up

From craft markets to theatre performances, there are many festive events coming up in Chilliwack. Here is a list of some Christmassy events. To get your event added to this list at no charge, email jenna.hauck@theprogress.com.

Nov. 26 • The Camp River Ladies Circle annual Tea and Bake Sale is Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp River Hall (50246 Camp River Rd.). It includes a Christmas gift table, candy count game, raffles and more. Entry by donation (minimum $5).

Nov. 26 • The eighth annual Eats and Treats Christmas Market is on Saturday, Nov. 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at The Farm Store in Yarrow (4540 Simmons Rd.). There will be local artisans, food vendors, hot drinks, live music and more. For more: 604-798-9044 or www.FVSP.ca.

Dec. 2 to 4 • The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. Hours are: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

Dec. 3 • The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 ladies auxiliary Christmas bazaar is Saturday, Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Chilliwack-Vedder Legion (5661 Vedder Rd.). It is a cash-only event. Admission is free.

Dec. 3 • A fundraiser Christmas Craft Fair takes place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the Oddfellows Hall (46008 Reece Ave.). Various vendors will be there, a refreshments lounge (food items and drinks for sale) plus 50/50 draws. The craft fair runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and all proceeds go to charity. Admission is free.

Dec. 3 • Former Chilliwack Secondary School teacher Gord Yakimow has released a children’s Christmas book ‘The Grod Family’s Christmas Lights’ and will be having a book signing on Saturday, Dec. 3. In the story, despite Papa Grod’s best efforts, the Grod family’s Christmas lights have always looked “scruffy” and “hodge-podgey” and “tacky” (according to Mama Grod). But now, with a fresh new set of high-quality Christmas lights, and an eager work-crew to help him out, Papa Grod is confident that this year’s Grod family light display will be the best ever in the Valley of the EverGreens. What could possibly go wrong? The story was first written for his children 30 years ago and has been read at every family Christmas gathering since then (now including grandchildren). At the encouragement of his now-adult children, he has finally had it published. Yakimow will be at the Coles bookstore in Cottonwood Centre for a book-signing session on Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. For more, go to thegrods.com.

Dec. 3 • Steve Elliott’s Christmas for a King concert featuring the gospel and seasonal songs from the Elvis Presley songbook is Dec. 3 at the Salvation Army Church (46420 Brooks Ave.) at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $25 and partial proceeds will benefit the Salvation Army Food Bank. Coffee, tea and sweets at intermission. Tickets available at the church office. Fore more: 604-792-0311.

Dec. 5 • The Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation’s fundraiser ‘It’s a Wonderful Breakfast’ is at White Spot in Chilliwack on Dec. 5 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. This is a drive-thru event. Tickets are $15 or $50 for a carload. They are once again collecting toys and toiletries at the event to give children and young adults in hospital over the holiday season. To buy tickets and for more info, go to fvhcf.ca/breakfast.

Dec. 8 • A Wonderheads Christmas Carol is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Thursday, Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $28 to $44 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Dec. 9 to 11 • The Christmas Gifts Expo, presented by All About Expos, is at Chilliwack Heritage Park Dec. 9 to 11 with more than 250 booths. Hours are: Dec. 9 from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Dec. 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 cash only at the door. Free admission for kids aged five and under. Those who bring non-perishable items for the food bank will be entered to win a door prize. For more, go to allaboutexpos.com.

Dec. 10 • The 29th annual Toy House, a toy drive hosted by Remax Nyda Realty, takes place on Saturday, Dec. 10. They will be collecting new toys and gifts for the Christmas Sharing Program put on by Chilliwack Community Services. This is a drive-through event at 1-7300 Vedder Rd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Suggested items include: Lego, gift cards, books, make-up kits, sports items, craft kits, board games and puzzles, and watches. Cash donations are also accepted. Those who can’t make it on Dec. 10 can drop off items from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dec. 11 • The Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra’s Christmas concert ‘Tis the Season: A Traditional Christmas is set for Sunday, Dec. 11. Guest vocalist Crystal Hicks will be performing, plus guitarist Stanley Tsang will be playing some rock pieces by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra. The event is at 3 p.m. at Salvation Army Church (46420 Brooks Ave.). Tickets $30/$35 and available at chilliwackmetropolitan.eventbrite.ca, or cash only at the door. For more, go to chilliwackmetropolitan.com.

Dec. 15 • The Kids in the Ball present ‘The Winter Ball Drag Show’ at Corky’s Irish Pub on Thursday, Dec. 15 at 8:30 p.m. Tickets $10. Non-reserved seating.

Dec. 16 • The Chilliwack Symphony Orchestra’s annual Messiah in the Valley is in Chilliwack on Friday, Dec. 16. Paula DeWit along with Belle Voci and soloists Colleen Donnelly, Shane Hanson, Jonny Michel and Dave Rosborough will join the CSO and chorus for the concert at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre at 7:30 p.m. For more, including ticket information, go to chilliwacksymphony.com.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasEvents