The Zaniac Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 18. (Submitted)

Magic, juggling, jokes combine for ‘Zaniac’ Christmas show in Chilliwack

Alex Zerbe brings family-friendly show The Zaniac Christmas to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Christmas is about to get a little bit zany.

Celebrate the holidays with Alex Zerbe as his show, The Zaniac Christmas, zigzags across the stage in a comedic onslaught of absurd ideas and odd skills.

Zerbe brings his family-friendly show featuring crazy tricks, beat-boxing, dancing, live music and audience participation to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 18.

From juggling bowling balls to slicing vegetables in half with a flying playing card to cracking jokes, Zerbe the ‘professional zaniac’ has been performing onstage for nearly 15 years.

“I try to make my show like the movie Shrek, super entertaining for the kids but there’s a whole other level of comedy for teens and adults,” he said.

Hailed as a master of physical comedy, Zerbe’s shows will not only entertain kids but the entire family.

Formerly of the award-winning duo Brothers from Different Mothers, Zerbe is a Hacky Sack World Champion, was voted The Pacific Northwest’s Funniest Prop Comic, is a two-time Guinness World Record holder, and is currently ranked Seattle’s third Best Air Guitarist. He’s performed everywhere from cruise ships and comedy clubs to prime-time television in three countries, including America’s Got Talent and Last Comic Standing.

The Zaniac Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

