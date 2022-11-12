Fundraiser tea and bake sale by Camp River Ladies Circle will help charities in Chilliwack

‘We help smaller organizations that need an extra hand,’ says president Clara Hooper

A previous tea and bake sale hosted by the Camp River Ladies Circle. This year’s event is set for Nov. 26. (Submitted)

Members of the Camp River Ladies Circle are getting ready to host their first bake sale and tea since 2019.

The group’s annual Tea and Bake Sale is set for Saturday, Nov. 26 at Camp River Hall. Money from the event will be donated to charities in Chilliwack.

For a minimum donation of $5, people can come and sit down for a cup of tea or coffee and enjoy some baked treats.

But there’s so much more being offered that day.

There will be a bake sale and a raffle, plus a basket draw (tickets $2 each or three for $5).

At the Christmas gift table, there will be dozens of surprise gifts for people to buy. Throughout the year, members bought items for the gift table and then wrapped them and put labels on each one indicating if it’s a gift for a woman, man or child. Prices range from 50 cents to $10.

There’s also the candy count game where, for 50 cents a guess, people can try to figure out how many candies there are in a jar.

A handful of vendors will also be at the hall selling crafts, knitting, sewing and other items.

All of the money raised goes to a good cause.

“Every year we split up our funds at Christmastime to help local groups within the Chilliwack area,” said Clara Hooper, president of the Camp River Ladies Circle. “We help smaller organizations that need an extra hand.”

In past years, they’ve donated to charities like Ann Davis Transition Society and Meadow Rose. They haven’t yet decided where this year’s fund will be going.

They’ve been helping out in the community for more than 70 years. They currently have 25 members and some of those members have mothers and grandmothers who used to be part of the group.

“This group has been in operation since 1948 serving the Camp River and surrounding community for all these years,” Hooper said. “It’s got quite the history.”

The Camp River Ladies Circle annual Tea and Bake Sale is Saturday, Nov. 26 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Camp River Hall (50246 Camp River Rd.). Entry by donation (minimum $5).

