Vocalist, rock guitarist part of Christmas concert by Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra

The Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra will be bringing an afternoon of much-loved Christmas carols and modern renditions of old favourite songs to listeners in Chilliwack.

The CMO presents its annual Christmas concert ‘Tis the Season: A Traditional Christmas at the Salvation Army Church on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The concert will feature soloists Crystal Hicks and Stanley Tsang.

Hicks is a vocalist and it will be her third time performing with the CMO. She is known in the Lower Mainland for her gospel style singing and warm personality.

Originally from the Bahamas, she moved to Canada in 1978 to attend college in New Brunswick and Trinity Western in Langley. She and her husband are the parents of two grown sons. When she is not singing, she can be found working as the office manager of Henderson’s Fraser Valley Funeral Home. Hicks is also the artist in residence with the Good Noise Vancouver Gospel Choir.

The second soloist is rock guitarist Tsang. He will be playing his electric guitar for a showcase of Christmas music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Tsang holds a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies from Capilano University and a bachelor of education degree from UBC. He is an accomplished guitarist, bassist, and plays a wide variety of other instruments. He is versed in many musical genres, including jazz, rock, classical, gospel, metal, and folk.

The CMO is also offering a digital concert program option.

‘Tis the Season: A Traditional Christmas by the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra is Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church (46420 Brooks Ave.). Tickets are on sale at chilliwackmetropolitan.eventbrite.ca or can be purchased at the door (cash only, sales permitting).

For more info, including ticket sales, audition information, and to donate, go to chilliwackmetropolitan.com. For access to the digital concert, go to the download tab under “upcoming concerts” on the website.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasLive music