Greg Johnson leads the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra in a previous concert. (Greg Laychak/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Greg Johnson leads the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra in a previous concert. (Greg Laychak/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Vocalist, rock guitarist part of Christmas concert by Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra

CMO brings annual concert ‘Tis the Season: A Traditional Christmas to Chilliwack audience

The Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra will be bringing an afternoon of much-loved Christmas carols and modern renditions of old favourite songs to listeners in Chilliwack.

The CMO presents its annual Christmas concert ‘Tis the Season: A Traditional Christmas at the Salvation Army Church on Sunday, Dec. 11.

The concert will feature soloists Crystal Hicks and Stanley Tsang.

Hicks is a vocalist and it will be her third time performing with the CMO. She is known in the Lower Mainland for her gospel style singing and warm personality.

Originally from the Bahamas, she moved to Canada in 1978 to attend college in New Brunswick and Trinity Western in Langley. She and her husband are the parents of two grown sons. When she is not singing, she can be found working as the office manager of Henderson’s Fraser Valley Funeral Home. Hicks is also the artist in residence with the Good Noise Vancouver Gospel Choir.

The second soloist is rock guitarist Tsang. He will be playing his electric guitar for a showcase of Christmas music from the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

Tsang holds a bachelor’s degree in jazz studies from Capilano University and a bachelor of education degree from UBC. He is an accomplished guitarist, bassist, and plays a wide variety of other instruments. He is versed in many musical genres, including jazz, rock, classical, gospel, metal, and folk.

The CMO is also offering a digital concert program option.

‘Tis the Season: A Traditional Christmas by the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra is Sunday, Dec. 11 at 3 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church (46420 Brooks Ave.). Tickets are on sale at chilliwackmetropolitan.eventbrite.ca or can be purchased at the door (cash only, sales permitting).

For more info, including ticket sales, audition information, and to donate, go to chilliwackmetropolitan.com. For access to the digital concert, go to the download tab under “upcoming concerts” on the website.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasLive music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
Next story
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff

Just Posted

Greg Johnson leads the Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra in a previous concert. (Greg Laychak/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Vocalist, rock guitarist part of Christmas concert by Chilliwack Metropolitan Orchestra

Canada’s Scott Kennedy, left, and El Salvador’s Nelson Bonilla compete for the ball during a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at Cuscatlan stadium in San Salvador, El Salvador, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?

An image from the 2019 Elements Casino Toy Drive. This year’s event is set for Dec. 4, 2022. (Elements Casino Chilliwack/ Facebook)
3 Chilliwack businesses come together for toy drive to make Christmas brighter for kids

Pat Broome (left), president of the ladies auxiliary with the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295, and legion president Krista Smith are welcoming the public to the annual Christmas bazaar put on by the ladies auxiliary. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Ladies auxiliary to sell handmade items at Christmas bazaar; proceeds go to veterans in Chilliwack

Pop-up banner image