‘What’s happening Chilliwack’ is an ongoing list of events taking place in and around Chilliwack. This list is updated regularly. To get your event added to this list of community events, email jenna.hauck@theprogress.com.

May 18 to June 25 • Group art show ‘Visions and Perspectives’ by Christine Newsome, Betty Meiszner, Vicki Ray and Dianne Hultgren is at the art gallery in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre (9201 Corbould St.) from Wednesday, May 18 to Saturday, June 25. Opening reception is Saturday, May 21 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. Gallery hours are Wednesday to Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

May 19 • Corky’s Comedy Night with Brittany Lyseng and Sunee Dhaliwal is at Corky’s Irish Pub (3-45844 Yale Rd.) at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 19. There is a set number of early-bird tickets for Corky’s Comedy Night at a cost of $5. Once the early-bird tickets sell out, the price goes up to $10.

May 21 • Crystal Shawanda is at Bozzini’s (4-45739 Hocking Ave.) on Saturday, May 21 at 9 p.m. (doors at 8 p.m.) and Sunday, May 22 at 6 p.m. (doors at 4 p.m.). Tickets $32.50 and available at Bozzini’s or call 604-792-0744 to reserve by phone. For more, go to www.bozzinisrestaurant.ca.

May 28 • The Wackdis Cup charity ball hockey tournament for the Starfish Pack Program is scheduled for Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (in the tennis courts outside Chilliwack Secondary School. Spectators are also welcome to come and watch. The event might be postponed due to weather.

May 28 • An Intimate Evening with Prism’s Henry Small is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on May 28 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

May 29 • Mariachi Los Dorados brings Viva Mexico to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Sunday, May 29 at 7 p.m. All seats $37.92 and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

May 29 • The annual IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer’s takes place at the Landing Sports Centre (45530 Spadina Ave.) at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 29. The walk will raise money for Alzheimer Society of B.C. For more info, to register, or to donate, go to alzbc.org/walk.

May 31 and June 1 • The Chilliwack Players Guild presents its production of Marjorie Prime on Tuesday, May 31 and Wednesday, June 1 in the Rotary Hall Studio Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. The play recently won four awards at the Fraser Valley Zone Festival, a theatre competition. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. each night. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for students/seniors, and available at the Centre Box Office, by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469) or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

June 3 to 5 • Celebrate small-town living during the 50th annual Yarrow Days from Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5. There’s a movie night, parade, pancake breakfast, party in the park and much more.

June 4 • The Gwynne Vaughan Park Plant Sale and Garden Party is on Saturday, June 4 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 46181 Hope River Rd. Parking and admission is free.

June 11 • Fraser Valley Classic Car Show is Saturday, June 11 at Canada Education Park at the Chilliwack University of the Fraser Valley campus parking lot 7. The event is held to raise funds for the Chilliwack General Hospital through the Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation. Registration online is $10. Registration on the day of the event is $15. For more information and to register your collector eligible car go to fvccs.ca.

June 18 • The Ryder Lake Ramble is set for Saturday, June 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at various properties throughout the historic farming community. Wristbands and maps will be available at Ryder Lake Hall (49265 Elk View Rd.). Admission will be free with donations much appreciated. Any money raised will go towards hall renovations and repairs.

June 18 • Sasquatch Days returns to Harrison on Saturday, June 18. The event is hosted by Sts’ailes First Nation. For more information and updates on this year’s Sasquatch Days, visit tourismharrison.com.

June 25 • Get ready for pancakes, pints and a parade – Cultus Lake Day is back on Saturday, June 25. There will be a farmers’ and artisan market, a by-donation pancake breakfast, children’s fun area, live music and more.

June 25 • Chilliwack the band will be in town for a benefit concert for Chilliwack Search and Rescue. Chilliwack Rocks Chilliwack is coming to the HUB International Theatre in the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on June 25 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $60, (five or more tickets purchased are $50 each) and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to full capacity.

June 26 • The Fortin’s Village Classic Car Show returns to the streets of downtown Chilliwack on Sunday, June 26.

July 8 to 17 • The 2022 Harrison Festival of the Arts 2022 returns to the traditional venues at Memorial Hall and the Harrison Lake waterfront at Harrison Hot Springs from July 8 to 17. For more information, to purchase tickets and check out the latest updates, visit the Festival Society online at www.harrisonfestival.com.

July 10 • The 2022 Chilliwack Hike for Hospice will be held Sunday, July 10 at Sardis Park from noon to 2 p.m. Participate as an individual or as part of a team, collect pledges online, then join others as they walk, run, and cycle in support of Chilliwack Hospice Society.

Aug. 4 to 7 • Default will kick off the 150th Chilliwack Fair at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 4 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. The show is included with gate admission. Gates open at 6 p.m. and there will also be food trucks, a licensed area and other entertainment. The Chilliwack Fair runs Aug. 4 to 7.

Aug. 6, 13, 20 and 27 • A series of summertime concerts will be hosted every Saturday in August from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Central Community Park.

Aug. 20 and 21 • Chilliwack Flightfest will be taking to the skies again for the first time since 2019 on Aug. 20 and 21. There’s a dance and twilight airshow on Aug. 20 and then the free airshow runs throughout Sunday, Aug. 21.

Sept. 10 • Derek Edwards is bringing ‘In Praise of the Ostrich’ to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Sept. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets $56.50 and available at the Centre Box Office, by calling 604-391-SHOW (7469) or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/event/derek-edwards-in-praise-of-the-ostrich.

