Medieval and Celtic music return to Chilliwack with Winter Harp

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 14. (Submitted)

Celtic and medieval carols will ring out in a local theatre when an ensemble returns to Chilliwack.

Winter Harp is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 14 where glorious music and song will combine with festive stories to warm one’s heart.

Winter Harp’s ensemble has been renowned for delivering jaw-dropping performances, led by outstanding musicians and singers, clad in breathtaking attire.

Performing a collection of songs ranging from familiar carols to medieval and Celtic music, Winter Harp will capture the joyful spirit of the season.

Magical backdrops of cathedrals and snow set the stage for classical harps, drums, temple bells, flutes, violin, fiddle, and an assortment of beautiful ancient and rare instruments ⁠— including the bass psaltery, the organistrum, hurdy-gurdy, and the Swedish nyckelharpa.

The costumes pair with backdrops that are the culmination of months of design and detailed work. Everything comes to life in the gentle glow of candles onstage, creating a pre-Raphaelite diorama and transporting audiences into the memories of Christmas past.

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youths, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

Do you have something else we should report on?

Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com

Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music