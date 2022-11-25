Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 14. (Submitted)

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 14. (Submitted)

Medieval and Celtic music return to Chilliwack with Winter Harp

Ensemble that plays ancient, rare instruments is coming to Chilliwack Cultural Centre

Celtic and medieval carols will ring out in a local theatre when an ensemble returns to Chilliwack.

Winter Harp is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 14 where glorious music and song will combine with festive stories to warm one’s heart.

Winter Harp’s ensemble has been renowned for delivering jaw-dropping performances, led by outstanding musicians and singers, clad in breathtaking attire.

Performing a collection of songs ranging from familiar carols to medieval and Celtic music, Winter Harp will capture the joyful spirit of the season.

Magical backdrops of cathedrals and snow set the stage for classical harps, drums, temple bells, flutes, violin, fiddle, and an assortment of beautiful ancient and rare instruments ⁠— including the bass psaltery, the organistrum, hurdy-gurdy, and the Swedish nyckelharpa.

The costumes pair with backdrops that are the culmination of months of design and detailed work. Everything comes to life in the gentle glow of candles onstage, creating a pre-Raphaelite diorama and transporting audiences into the memories of Christmas past.

Winter Harp is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youths, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Live music

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Former Chilliwack teacher releases debut children’s Christmas book
Next story
A list of Christmassy events coming up in Chilliwack

Just Posted

Tausha Tonks (centre) with her father Paul Tonks (seated) and her daughter Aisha Aitchison, her son Jacob Downie (toque) and her son Kruz Mckay. (Tausha Tonks photo)
Chilliwack daughter of homicide victim left with questions after her father’s alleged killer dies

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

A worker removes dead geese from Sardis Pond in Chilliwack on November 23, 2022. (Anne Dickey photo)
Sardis Park is confirmed site of ‘active’ outbreak of avian influenza in Chilliwack

Gord Yakimow, a former Chilliwack school teacher, is having a signing for his new children’s book on Dec. 3. (Submitted)
Former Chilliwack teacher releases debut children’s Christmas book

Pop-up banner image