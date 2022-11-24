Brooke Browne (right) with Remax Nyda Realty takes a donation during their drive-thru toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Brooke Browne (right) with Remax Nyda Realty takes a donation during their drive-thru toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Toy drive by Chilliwack Realtors will bring Christmas gifts to children, teens in need

Gifts collected at Remax Nyda Realty’s annual Toy House go to Chilliwack Community Services program

A group of Chilliwack Realtors are once again collecting toys and gifts for children and teens for Christmas.

The Remax Nyda Realty Toy House is taking place on Dec. 10 in Chilliwack.

It’ll be the 29th annual toy drive where they collect new, unwrapped gifts for the Christmas Sharing Program put on by Chilliwack Community Services.

The drive-thru event is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Remax office at 1-7300 Vedder Rd.

Suggested items include: Lego, gift cards, books, make-up kits, sports items, craft kits, educational toys, clothing, board games, puzzles and watches. Cash donations are also accepted.

Those who can’t make it on Dec. 10 can drop off items from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Remax office.

Suggested items for the Remax Toy House.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsChristmas

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Nominations open for annual Christmas car giveaway in Chilliwack

Just Posted

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

The black Dodge Ram truck the three suspects used was stolen from Coquitlam with a license plate from Langley. (Merritt RCMP/Submitted)
3 people arrested following pickup chase on Coquihalla

Brooke Browne (right) with Remax Nyda Realty takes a donation during their drive-thru toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Toy drive by Chilliwack Realtors will bring Christmas gifts to children, teens in need

Marshmello (left) and The Offspring both perform at different venues in Abbotsford on Saturday (Nov. 26).
Abbotsford transforming into live music destination on Saturday

Pop-up banner image