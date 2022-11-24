Toy drive by Chilliwack Realtors will bring Christmas gifts to children, teens in need

Gifts collected at Remax Nyda Realty’s annual Toy House go to Chilliwack Community Services program

Brooke Browne (right) with Remax Nyda Realty takes a donation during their drive-thru toy drive on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

A group of Chilliwack Realtors are once again collecting toys and gifts for children and teens for Christmas.

The Remax Nyda Realty Toy House is taking place on Dec. 10 in Chilliwack.

It’ll be the 29th annual toy drive where they collect new, unwrapped gifts for the Christmas Sharing Program put on by Chilliwack Community Services.

The drive-thru event is set for Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Remax office at 1-7300 Vedder Rd.

Suggested items include: Lego, gift cards, books, make-up kits, sports items, craft kits, educational toys, clothing, board games, puzzles and watches. Cash donations are also accepted.

Those who can’t make it on Dec. 10 can drop off items from Dec. 1 to Dec. 9 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Remax office.

