Country music icon Lisa Brokop to share favourite holidays songs with folks in Chilliwack

Country music star Lisa Brokop is bringing her Christmas show to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 10. (Erick Anderson)

Canadian country music icon Lisa Brokop will be in Chilliwack for a night of Christmas music.

The Surrey-born singer-songwriter is bringing Lisa Brokop’s Classic Country Christmas to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Brokop, who now lives in Nashville, Tennessee, has collected holiday songs that mean the most to her and will be sharing them all with listeners in Chilliwack.

This intimate solo concert will feature Christmas classics as sung by Patsy Cline, Emmylou Harris, Loretta Lynn, and Barbara Mandrell. The evening will also include hits from Brokop’s award-winning albums Better Off Broken, Wildflower, and Take That.

“I’m a proud Canadian, no doubt about that, and I always love coming back to the Fraser Valley,” she said. “Of course, I get to see my family and the crowd is always full of familiar faces. I never know what blast from the past is gonna appear when I’m close to home, and I can’t wait to play at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre again.”

She has spent more than 20 years performing in the spotlight. A gifted singer-songwriter, she is one of the most nominated and award-winning female vocalists in Canadian country music history.

Brokop has built her reputation as not only a fantastic performer but also as a charismatic personality that loves to connect with her fans through the honesty of her music. Her relationship with her fans is something that she believes is what’s allowed her to have such an enduring career and coming back to Canada to celebrate will always be important to her.

Lisa Brokop’s Classic Country Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $45 for adults, $42 for seniors and $40 for youths, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

