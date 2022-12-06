Lively blend of instruments come together for A Celtic Christmas in Chilliwack

A Celtic Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 17. (Submitted)

Holiday Celtic music will fill a Chilliwack venue in December when an ensemble is in town to perform.

The North Shore Celtic Ensemble brings a lively blend of strings, wind instruments and percussion to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre with A Celtic Christmas on Saturday, Dec. 17.

Magical arrangements, beautifully evocative songs, dazzling orchestral fiddle music and breathtaking exuberance take people on an exhilarating ride through a colourful and eclectic repertoire.

Originally performing Celtic music, the North Shore Celtic Ensemble has diversified its repertoire to include a larger variety of genres, appealing to a variety of audiences, including jazz, classical, folk, and much more. The music will be performed in the ensemble’s own West Coast Celtic style.

Composed of more than 55 musicians, the North Shore Celtic Ensemble is a non-profit organization that performs locally and abroad. The ensemble started in 1999 at the Waldorf School in North Vancouver, then known as the Waldorf Celtic Ensemble. In 2002 the group became known as The North Shore Celtic Ensemble and now, 23 years after their initial start, they have expanded into a four-ensemble organization.

A Celtic Christmas is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for adults, $32 for seniors and $30 for youths, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469).

