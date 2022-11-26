3 Chilliwack businesses come together for toy drive to make Christmas brighter for kids

An image from the 2019 Elements Casino Toy Drive. This year’s event is set for Dec. 4, 2022. (Elements Casino Chilliwack/ Facebook)

A toy drive will help make Christmas brighter for Chilliwack kids and teens in need this year.

The annual Elements Casino Toy Drive takes place Sunday, Dec. 4. The event is in partnership with Murray Honda and Art of Driving School.

Folks can swing by the drive-thru event at the casino on Young Road to drop off a new, unwrapped toy or gift. Those who donate a gift or make a cash donation will get a complimentary grab-and-go breakfast of a bacon-and-egg wrap, muffin, and coffee or hot chocolate.

Suggested items include dolls, trains, puzzles, Lego, phone chargers, art supplies, sports equipment, books, socks and gift cards.

Murray Honda has been a partner with the event since the first toy drive in 2013.

“This year’s toy drive will bring unique challenges since the need for support has increased, which could result in a higher need, and lower than normal donation rate,” said Justin Mallard, community engagement manager with Murray Honda. “Our hopes are local businesses and citizens will take this opportunity as a call to action and join us on Dec. 4.”

Lori Barillaro, owner of Art of Driving School, echoed that there’s a greater need for donations this year. This is the first time they are participating in the toy drive.

“Many families within our community are struggling in ways we have not seen in many years, and the need for support is at an all-time high,” she said. “We truly believe that when needs like this arise, it brings opportunity for local businesses to step and support the very community that has supported them over the years.”

Rhonda Dyck, director of operations with Elements, said the event allows them to brighten the holidays for people in the community.

“At Elements Casino Chilliwack, supporting the local community is of utmost importance, as our contributions allow us to connect with community members and assist those in need,” Dyck said. “We believe that it is our duty and social responsibility — especially with the upcoming holiday season — to show gratitude by giving back to the community we serve. We are always looking for ways to make a difference.”

The Elements Casino Toy Drive is Sunday, Dec. 4 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at 8180 Young Rd. For more, go to murrayhonda.ca/toy-drive.

