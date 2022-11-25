Gord Yakimow, a former Chilliwack school teacher, is having a signing for his new children’s book on Dec. 3. (Submitted)

Gord Yakimow, a former Chilliwack school teacher, is having a signing for his new children’s book on Dec. 3. (Submitted)

Former Chilliwack teacher releases debut children’s Christmas book

Gord Yakimow will have book signing for ‘The Grod Family’s Christmas Lights’

A former Chilliwack school teacher who wrote a children’s Christmas story for his own kids 30 years ago has had the tale published into a book.

Gord Yakimow, 75, wrote The Grod Family’s Christmas Lights in 1992 when his children were young and he would read it every year to them during family Christmas gatherings. More recently, he has been reading it to his grandchildren as well.

At the encouragement of his now-adult children, he finally had it published.

“The characters and events in the book are loosely based on members of my family, and on family events… with much embellishment and humour and exaggeration,” Yakimow said. “And there are several more stories ready for publication in what I hope one day will be labeled ‘The Grods’ Series.’”

In the story, despite Papa Grod’s best efforts, the Grod family’s Christmas lights have always looked “scruffy” and “hodge-podgey” and “tacky” according to Mama Grod. But now, with a fresh new set of high-quality Christmas lights in Mama Grod’s favourite colours, and an eager work-crew to help him out (the three GrodKids), Papa Grod is confident that this year’s family light display will be the best ever in the Valley of the EverGreens. What could possibly go wrong?

The artistic advisor for the book is Yakimow’s son John, who conceptualized the book’s characters and did the initial illustrations before passing the designs on to its final illustrator.

Gord Yakimow was a senior English and creative writing teacher at Chilliwack Secondary School. He chaired the organizing committee for the Chilliwack Young Authors’ Conference, which brought leading Canadian writers to Chilliwack to work with students from the city’s middle and senior schools.

Since his retirement in 2007, Yakimow has been a widely-published writer of works on both travel and on wilderness experiences. Some of his articles have appeared in The Chilliwack Progress.

This is his first stab at children’s literature.

He’ll be at Coles in the Cottonwood Centre for a book-signing session on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The Grod Family’s Christmas Lights is available online though both Amazon and Indigo, in hard-cover, soft-cover, and ebook variations.

It is also available in bookstores across Canada, in the US, and in the UK, including Coles in the Cottonwood Centre. For more, go to thegrods.com.

Looking for more events taking place in and around Chilliwack? Check out What’s happening Chilliwack in our community section.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BooksChristmas

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Country music icon Lisa Brokop to share favourite holidays songs with folks in Chilliwack
Next story
Medieval and Celtic music return to Chilliwack with Winter Harp

Just Posted

Volunteers have been loading helicopters with supplies and essentials for flood-impacted people in Hope, Merritt, Boston Bar and other regions. (Jeremy Prasad/Special to The News)
‘It was chaos out there’ says volunteer who helped on ground in Hope during flooding

A tiny western toad crossing Elk View Road. (Jenna Hauck/Chilliwack Progress)
Would-be nature stewards offered chance to explore five common slip-ups to avoid

Tausha Tonks (centre) with her father Paul Tonks (seated) and her daughter Aisha Aitchison, her son Jacob Downie (toque) and her son Kruz Mckay. (Tausha Tonks photo)
Chilliwack daughter of homicide victim left with questions after her father’s alleged killer dies

The massive scale of the destruction from highways to bridges was hard to believe from the atmospheric river events of 2021. (Emil Anderson Group video screenshot)
VIDEO: Emil Anderson Group reflects back on career-defining efforts to fix B.C.’s atmospheric-river damage

Pop-up banner image