Unique items by student artists for sale at ‘Art from the Heart’ in Chilliwack

Students taking classes at Chilliwack Cultural Centre to sell artwork during 3-day event

Art students at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre will have their work for sale in an upcoming event.

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is a three-day event at the cultural centre featuring items made by people taking classes there.

“Having a showcase for our students to sell their work is an integral piece of offering art classes at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre,” said Trischa Buhler, arts programs manager at the centre. “Sharing with the community what they have accomplished as artists adds a level of confidence and pride that translates into a desire to keep making art. The Art from the Heart student art sale exists because we are proud of our artists too.”

The student art sale is the perfect place to find unique art pieces for oneself or give as a gift this holiday.

This exhibit is also a great opportunity for folks to come and see some of the art class opportunities available at the centre, such as jewellery making, pottery, painting and photography.

The Art from the Heart Student Art Sale is at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre Dec. 2 to Dec. 4. Hours are: Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Dec. 3 from 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., and Dec. 4 from noon to 5 p.m.

 

