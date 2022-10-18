Grizzlies football

Kelowna Owls no match for Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies

A battle of AAA football titans saw the powerhouse Grizzlies cruise to a one-sided win

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies demolished another opponent in high school football, with Yapo Conteh leading the way.

The running back/defensive lineman dominated both sides of the ball in a 48-7 win over the Kelowna Owls last Friday (Oct. 14) at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium.

Offensively, Conteh carried the ball five times for 87 yards and a touchdown, adding another major on a 62 yard reception.

“He is a force to take down,” said G.W. Graham’s head coach and offensive coordinator Luke Acheson “You never see one guy bring down Yapo. It usually takes three or four.”

Defensively, he had three tackles, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

“Yapo has a non-stop engine,” said defensive coordinator Ian Parks. “He is always around the ball and simply makes things happen.”

Conteh was far from the only standout. Grizzlies quarterback Lucas Feaver continued his MVP-calibre campaign by completed 11 of 17 passes for 285 yards and five touchdowns.

“To be fair to Lucas, four of those six incompletions were drops,” Acheson added.

Feaver’s trusted targets included Tyson Orregaard with seven catches for 141 yards and a touchdown, and Dallas Carter with two receptions for 80 yards and two majors. Braeden Macdonald added a 28 yard touchdown, and running back Maleky Colgiu chipped in with four carries for 102 yards.

Vinny Branauer led the G.W. Graham defence with three quarterback sacks. Josh Seo had eight tackles and Owen Lal had four. Orregaard and Riley Ashley came up with fumble recoveries.

“Holding a capable offense like the Owls to one score is a real testament to the way these boys attacked the football,” Parks said. “We gave up some yards early to their running game but made the necessary adjustments and the players executed very well.”

G.W. Graham, ranked No. 2 in the province among AAA squads, travels to West Kelowna Saturday (Oct. 22) to take on the Mt. Boucherie Bears.

