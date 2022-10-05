Van College beats Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham in battle of AAA football titans

VC’s Fighting Irish triumphed 28-23 over the Grizzlies in the season opener for both top-ranked teams

After a flawless preseason, the G.W. Graham Grizzlies dropped their first regular season football game, falling 28-23 to the Vancouver College Fighting Irish.

The Sept. 30 game featured the province’s top two ranked AAA squads, the Grizzlies at No. 1 and Van College at No. 2.

G.W. Graham drew first blood on a Lucas Feaver to Tyson Orregaard touchdown toss, but their foes answered back with two big plays, 60 and 40 yard majors, to take a 14-6 lead.

The Grizzlies had a chance to get closer, driving to the Fighting Irish one-yard line in the waning seconds of the opening half. But Van College shut the door, and took their eight point cushion into the break.

The teams went back and forth in the second half.

G.W. Graham kicker Josh Seo nailed a field goal and Carter Dallas caught a 26 yard touchdown throw from Feaver. The quarterback finished the day completing 16 of 24 passes for 210 yards and two scores.

Orregaard was the top receiver with nine grabs for 148 yards. Braeden Macdonald reeled in five for 60, and running back Maleky Colgiu rolled up 66 yards on 18 carries.

The Grizzly defence got quarterback sacks from Vincent Branauer and Owen Lal, and Christian Beck returned an interception 25 yards. But overall, defensive coordinator Ian Parks wasn’t happy with the unit’s work.

“Anytime my defensive backs have to make the majority of the tackles on defence, clearly we aren’t doing enough on the line and at the second level to stop a good run game,” he said.

Penalties were a big problem on both sides. The Grizzlies were flagged 12 times for 115 yards.

We made too many mistakes, took too many penalties, and didn’t execute like we know that we can,” said G.W. Graham head coach Luke Acheson. “We will regroup, watch film, and get on to our next opponent. It’s the beginning of a long season, and we definitely learned some things today that we can take away and make us better.”

The Grizzlies visit the Abbotsford Panthers Friday night (Oct. 7).

