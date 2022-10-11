Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies bounce back by annihilating Abbotsford

After losing to Van College in week one, the Grizz crushed the Panthers 70-12 in week two

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies gathered up all the anger and frustration from a week one loss to the Vancouver College Fighting Irish, and took it out on the Abbotsford Panthers.

In a week two road game at Abby, the Grizzlies rolled to a 70-12 win. A balanced attack saw them score on offence, defence, and special teams, with six different players finding the endzone.

“This was an important game for our team to do the little things right, and play a sharp, detail oriented game,” said G.W. Graham head coach Luke Acheson.

The Grizzlies came out of the gate on fire, scoring on their second offensive play of the game when quarterback Lucas Feaver connected with receiver Tyson Orregaard on a 40 yard scoring strike. After the defence held Abbotsford to a two-and-out on their next series, Orregaard returned a punt 62 yards for another major.

Running back Grady Andre scored on a 42-yard scamper, and Yapo Conteh ran 41 yards for a score. Add in a two-point safety from the defence (Conteh) and G.W. Graham led 29-0 after one quarter.

Running back Maleky Colgiu had a pair of second quarter touchdowns on runs of two and 41 yards, and Vincent Branauer provided a defensive score when he ripped the ball away from an Abbotsford player and returned it 92 yards.

The Grizzlies led 50-0 at half-time, and Acheson was able to get his backups on the field.

G.W. Graham ended up using 40 players on defence. Branauer, Lucas Pollard and Riley Ashley had fumble recoveries. Branauer had three quarterback sacks, with one apiece from Conteh and Owel Lal.

Conteh led the D with seven tackles.

Scoring wise, receiver Christian Beck caught touchdown tosses of 25 and 54 yards and Colgiu added a 23 yard TD reception.

“I’m happy with the focus that the team kept, and glad we gave lots of players some looks at different positions,” said Acheson.

The Grizzlies (1-1) host the Kelowna Owls (1-1) at Exhibition Stadium Friday (Oct. 14) with a 4:30 p.m. start.

