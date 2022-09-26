GW Graham football

Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies hammer St. Thomas More to end preseason

The Grizzlies looked unstoppable facing a foe that is ranked among the top 50 in Canada

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies roughed up another overmatched opponent, wrapping up their preseason slate with a 38-13 win over the St. Thomas More Knights.

Playing their ‘Homecoming game’ Friday (Sept. 23) before 1,500 white-clad fans under the bright lights at Exhibition Stadium, the Grizzlies stayed unbeaten with a win over a quality Knights team that is ranked No. 47 among AAA teams across the entire country.

G.W. Graham is ranked No. 5, in part because they have such a great quarterback. Starter Lucas Feaver got three quarters of work against St. Thomas More, completing 17 of 29 passes for 232 yards and one touchdown. Aiden Hewitt took over in the fourth quarter, completing four of six passes for 77 yards and a major.

Tyson Orregaard caught one of the TD tosses, finishing his day with a team-high nine receptions and 125 yards.

RELATED: G.W. Graham Grizzlies blast John Barsby Bulldogs in preseason football win

RELATED: Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies gearing up to defend provincial title

Running back Maleky Colgiu caught a touchdown pass and ran for two more scores, rolling up 78 all-purpose yards, while Yapo Conteh carried five times for 32 yards and a touchdown.

G.W. Graham’s dominant defence did its thing, led by linebacker Riley Ashley’s five solo tackles. Defensive end Vincent Branauer had five tackles, three of them for a loss, plus a quarterback sack.

“Any time a team can hold an opponent to two first downs in the first half, and then get 18 different players to register a tackle in the game, you will have an extremely proud defensive coordinator,” said GWG DC Ian Parks. “These boys are fighting hard for playing time.”

Special teams played a big role in the win. Brayden Fraser recovered a fumble on a St. Thomas More punt return and Owen Lal came up with the ball on an onside kick. Josh Seo was three-for-three on converts and nailed a 26 yard field goal.

“It was great complimentary football,” said head coach Luke Acheson. “All three aspects of the game were needed to get this win against a tough, talented opponent.”

The Grizzlies open the regular season Saturday with a trip to Vancouver to take on the Vancouver College Jugglers.

Kick off is 1:30 p.m.

chilliwackFootballHigh School Sports

