G.W. Graham Grizzlies blast John Barsby Bulldogs in preseason football win

On the road in Nanaimo, the Grizzlies ran up a 28-7 halftime lead and cruised to a 35-7 final

G.W. Graham’s Tyson Orregaard flies past a flat-footed John Barsby defender, reaching the endzone for a touchdown during a 35-7 Grizzlies preseason win Sept. 16. (Joanne Hewitt photo)

The G.W. Graham Grizzlies earned another one-sided preseason win Friday night, taking down Nanaimo’s John Barsby Bulldogs by a 35-7 count.

The Grizzlies improved to 3-0 as they prepare to defend their AAA provincial championship.

Quarterback Lucas Feaver was lethally efficient, carving up the John Barsby D. Feaver completed 19 of 25 passes for 351 yards. He threw a pair of touchdown tosses to Tyson Orregaard, adding a third scoring strike to Carter Dallas. Feaver also ran for a score.

Orregaard was GWG’s yardage leader with four catches for 126. Braeden Macdonald wasn’t far behind with six grabs for 92.

Running back Maleky Colgiu carried the ball 14 times for 73 yards and a touchdown, and kicker Josh Seo was a perfect five-for-five on converts.

On the defensive side, linebacker Aiden Parks and defensive end Vincent Branauer tied for the team lead with five tackles apiece and Riley Ashley snagged his second interception of the preseason. A Sage Brunner interception late in the fourth quarter sealed the win.

“The defence really had a bend don’t break attitude against a strong running team, and had three great red zone stands, holding them to zero points on 12 plays inside the 10 yard line,” said G.W. Graham’s defensive coordinator, Ian Parks.

“I thought we had a great week of practice, preparing for a hard hitting game against a tough opponent,” head coach Luke Acheson added. “It showed when we executed well early, and the coaching staff is happy with the way the team performed on the road.”

The Grizzlies are home Friday (Sept. 23), wrapping up their preseason slate with their Homecoming game against the St. Thomas More Knights. Kickoff is 7 p.m. at Exhibition Stadium.

G.W. Graham’s regular season opener is Oct. 1 on the road at Vancouver College and they play their regular season home opener Oct. 14 when they host Kelowna.

