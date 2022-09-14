Maleky Colgiu outraces Carson Graham defenders during a high school football exhibition game Sept. 9 at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium. (Joanne Hewitt photo)

Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies gearing up to defend provincial title

The football Grizz are 2-0 in early exhibition action, with impressive wins over quality opponents

The defending provincial champion G.W. Graham Grizzlies are looking dominant in exhibition action.

The AAA powerhouse clobbered the Carson Graham Eagles 56-24 at Chilliwack’s Exhibition Stadium Sept. 9, one week after demolishing the Belmont Bulldogs 45-8.

Against the Eagles, the G.W. Graham ground game rolled up 297 yards on 22 carries, with running back Maleky Colgiu counting for 190 and Yapo Conteh grinding out 73. Quarterback Lucas Feaver had a solid day with 204 yards passing and four touchdown tosses in one half of play. Aiden Hewitt took over in the second half.

Receiver Tyson Orregaard caught three passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns, and receiver Carter Dallas had three receptions for 98 yards and two scores.

Defensively, linebacker Riley Ashley picked off a pass at his own two yard line and returned it 98 yards for a major and Orregaard stopped an Eagles’ drive with an interception. Ashley and Conteh led the D with six tackles each.

On special teams, Josh Seo was eight for eight on convert kicks.

“I’m extremely proud of our senior Grizzlies tonight,” said G.W. Graham head coach Luke Acheson. “We played a tough opponent, stayed focused and played great.”

G.W. Graham is on the road Friday (Sept. 16) for a 2 p.m. game in Nanaimo against the John Barsby Bulldogs.

