Chilliwack Jets

Chilliwack Jets take league-leading Langley Trappers to overtime

The Jets proved they can stand toe-to-toe with a PJHL titan, despite eventually falling 4-3

The Chilliwack Jets went 0-2 in junior B hockey action, losing a pair of one-goal games.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League squad traveled to White Rock to face the Whalers on Saturday (Nov. 12), and a late goal by Cole Svendson stood up as the winner in a 6-5 White Rock win.

The Jets got two goals from Zack Feaver and singles from Bronson Babyak, Kaelan Huibers and Ayden Lane.

Svendson scored twice for the Whalers with Samuel Cordina, David Moody, Dylan Travis and Zachary Sherwin also lighting the lamp behind Chilliwack goalie Sean Walia.

Back home at the Sardis Sports Complex Sunday, the Jets fell 4-3 in overtime to the PJHL powerhouse Langley Trappers.

Chilliwack led 3-2 in the final minute on goals by Nolan Baldwin, Drew Dornan and Damian Metastasio. Langley pulled goalie Ryley Bias and scored the equalizer with just 15 seconds left in period three. Langley’s Brock Mierzejewski put the puck behind Jets goalie Dylan Rempel 3:12 into OT, giving the Trappers the W.

Chilliwack comes out of the weekend 10-7-3-2, holding onto third place in the seven team Harold Brittain conference. They have just one game on the schedule this weekend, a Sunday night home ice rematch with White Rock (10-6-0-1).

Faceoff is 5 p.m. at the Sardis Sports Complex. See pjhl.net or chilliwackjets.com for more info.

