Hometown players powering Chilliwack Jets in 2022-23

Brendan Williamson (pictured) and Zack Feaver have been key veteran additions to a young junior B club. (Crazy Bee’s Photography)

The Chilliwack Jets are off to a solid start in the 2022-23 Pacific Junior B Hockey League season, and figure to get stronger as the weeks go by.

Through 20 games the Jets are 10-6-2-2, third in the seven-team Harold Brittain conference.

Not bad for a team with seven rookies on the roster.

“We started the season out with only one returning player up front in Blake Clease (Chilliwack) and worked hard to have a winning record,” said Chilliwack owner and hockey boss Clayton Robinson. “Luckily, early in the season Brendan Williamson came back and left off where he ended last season, dominating the league with over a three-points-per-game average.”

Williamson has been unstoppable, collecting 14 goals and 30 points in just 11 games.

The reinforcements continued with another local kid, Zach Feaver, who spent parts of the last two seasons playing junior A with the Trail Smoke Eaters and Surrey Eagles. In 14 games with the Jets so far, the 20-year-old has eight goals and 31 points.

The latest addition is Drew Dornan, who has BCHL experience with the Chilliwack Chiefs, Merritt Centennials and Coquitlam Express.

“Drew played for the Jets during the COVID season as a 16-year-old and we are excited to have him back,” Robinson said.

Two of Robinson’s rookies have also been lighting up the scoreboard.

Damiam Metastasio is ninth in PJHL points with 27 in 18 games, despite having what Robinson called “a slow start.”

“Damian has a great shot and hockey smarts which gets him to the right spots on the ice to get his shot away,” Robinson said. “And he was recently called up by the Centennials and played a game, which is exciting for our program.”

Nolan Baldwin is exactly point-per-game, with 18 in 18.

“Nolan plays a heavy game and relies on his physicality and speed to create space for himself and others,” Robinson said.

The Jets young forward group has been insulated by a veteran D corps that includes Owen Forfellow, Sebastian Pankiw, Mitchell Metcalfe, Aydan Lane and Blake Bryce.

“We also added two youngsters to the group with Troy Edwards and Easton Green,” Robinson said.

Dylan Rempel, from Chilliwack, appears to have seized the reins in net. The 2005-born stopper has six wins in 10 appearances with a 90.4 save percentage and 2.81 goals-against average.

The other goalies are Chilliwack product Sean Walia and Kelowna’s Liam Turner.

The Jets are on the road Saturday, facing the White Rock Whalers.

They have a home date Sunday at the Sardis Sports Complex, taking on the Langley Trappers with a 5 p.m. start time.

