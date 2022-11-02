Junior A hopefuls from the Pacific Junior B Hockey League and Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will face off in Chilliwack Nov. 22.

Junior A hopefuls from the Pacific Junior B Hockey League and Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will face off in Chilliwack Nov. 22.

Chilliwack Jets hosting inaugural Top Prospects Game

The British Columbia Hockey Conference is staging the game between PJHL and KIJHL standouts

The inaugural British Columbia Hockey Conference (BCHC) Top Prospects Game is coming to Chilliwack Nov. 22, and a Chilliwack Jets coach will be behind the bench.

Cam Campbell is one of two assistant coaches for the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL) squad that will take on the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL). Langley Trappers assistant coach Gary Mahesh is the other, and Langley head coach Brad Bakken will lead the team into battle at the Sardis Sports Complex.

The PIJHL and KIJHL rosters will be announced Monday (Nov. 7).

“A lot of discussion and planning has gone into this event by everyone involved. We are really looking forward to a great couple of days,” said PJHL commissioner Trevor Alto. “Our responses of support from various teams and scouts from all levels across the country has been great.

“This game marks a tremendous opportunity for top young BCHC players to be seen and recruited by junior A clubs.”

The KIJHL crew will be guided by Dave Hnatiuk of the Grand Forks Border Bruins with help from Mark Readman (Princeton Posse) and Ty Valin (Fernie Ghostriders).

The PJHL and KIJHL teams will arrive in Chilliwack Nov. 21 for a team practice followed by a banquet dinner at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel. Game day activities will include a morning skate, team meetings and video sessions, and presentations from Junior A coaches.

“The Chilliwack Jets are excited to host the first-ever BCHC Prospects Game and showcase the best young talent in our two leagues,” Jets owner and hockey boss Clayton Robinson said in a news release. “I know this great event will be well-supported by our passionate junior hockey community.”

RELATED: Former BCHL executive Trevor Alto installed as new PJHL commissioner

RELATED: Chilliwack Jets net first PJHL win against Mission City Outlaws

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackJunior B Hockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2-year sentence for former B.C. soccer coach Bob Birarda on sex charges

Just Posted

Darwin Douglas, CEO of All Nations Cannabis at the soft opening of the store, on Nov. 2, 2022. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
First ‘farm-gate’ cannabis retail in Lower Mainland opens at Shxwhá:y Village near Chilliwack

File photo of Hwy 5, southbound at Zopkios Rest Area, near the Coquihalla Summit, looking northeast. (Photo/DriveBC)
Snowfall warning for Coquihalla, Connector and Hwy 3

Rain on roses on Oct. 21, 2022, when rain finally returned after a 95-day drought in Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
October 2022 weather was warmer, drier, smokier than usual in Chilliwack: Pannett

Junior A hopefuls from the Pacific Junior B Hockey League and Kootenay International Junior Hockey League will face off in Chilliwack Nov. 22.
Chilliwack Jets hosting inaugural Top Prospects Game