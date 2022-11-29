Chilliwack Chief earns BCHL star status

Dylan Kinch went on a goal scoring tear, collecting four in games against Coquitlam and Surrey

Chilliwack Chief Dylan Kinch is one of the BCHL’s three stars of the week.

The first-year forward has been named second star after connecting for four goals in two games last weekend. The Calgary product scored twice Saturday (Nov. 26) in a 7-5 loss to the Coquitlam Express, and added two more the next day in a 6-2 road win over the Surrey Eagles.

The 18-year-old now leads Chilliwack with eight goals on the year. He also has two assists on the campaign to give him 10 points in 19 games.

The first star of the week is Victoria goalie Oliver Auyeung-Ashton. The third star is Vernon forward Reagan Milburn.

A teammate of Kinch’s earned honourable mention. Mason Kesselring, another BCHL rookie, collected two goals and three assists in last weekend’s games, giving him seven goals and 17 points in 20 games this season. That’s good for second in Chiefs team scoring behind captain Abram Wiebe, who has seven goals and 23 points in 20 outings.

– Chilliwack got some bad news where individual player accolades are concerned. AJ Lacroix fell short in fan voting for BCHL all-stars. Wiebe will be the only Chief going to Penticton Jan. 21 for the three-on-three tournament that’s part of 60th anniversary celebrations.

A former Chief did get voted on to the Coastal conference roster. Defenceman Garrett Valk, who played 43 games for Chilliwack between 2018 and 2020, now skates for the Langley Rivermen. In 22 games this year, the North Vancouver product has already eclipsed career highs in goals with five and points with 11.

