Chilliwack Chiefs

Chilliwack Chiefs stun Surrey Eagles with 6-2 road win

The Chiefs handed the Eagles just their fourth loss in 20 games this BCHL season

The Chilliwack Chiefs took two points from one of the BCHL’s top dogs Sunday (Nov. 27), handing the Surrey Eagles a 6-2 loss at the South Surrey Arena. The loss was only the fourth in 20 games for Eagles, who sport the third best record in the 18-team league.

Chilliwack jumped on shaky starting goalie Michael Sochan, beating him three times on eight shots in the first period.

Mason Kesselring opened the scoring at 4:53, followed by AJ Lacroix at 7:18. Ryden Evers slipped a puck behind Chiefs stopper Austin McNicholas at 9:52 but Dylan Kinch scored at the 16 minute mark to give his crew a 3-1 lead through 20 minutes.

Chilliwack pushed the lead to 5-1 with second period goals by Michael Stenberg and Nathan Morin. Stenberg’s was his first in six BCHL games since coming up from the USHL, and Kinch collected his team-leading eighth of the season in period three to wrap up the scoring.

McNicholas stopped 28 of 30 shots in the Chilliwack net, winning for the third time in his last four starts. The New York product needed a bounce back effort after a rougher outing Saturday night (Nov. 27) in Coquitlam. Facing another of the BCHL’s better squads in the Express (11-7-3-1, third in the Coastal conference), the Chiefs fell 7-5 in what head coach and GM Brian Maloney called “one of our worst showings of the year.”

RELATED: Early-season results prompt Chilliwack Chiefs roster shuffle

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix added to BCHL all-star ballot

Coquitlam scored four goals on 22 first period shots, with Ray Hamlin, Gavin Giesbrecht, Mirko Buttazzoni and Tyler Kopff lighting the lamp behind McNicholas. Chilliwack got two goals on 14 shots, one from Kinch and the other from Mateo Mrsic.

Buttazzoni’s second of the game had Coquitlam up 5-2 just 71 seconds into the middle frame, but the Chiefs battled back on goals by Kesselring and Abram Wiebe.

After Drew Garzone made it 6-4 early in the final frame, Kinch scored to set up a frantic finish. But Hamlin was able to put the game away with an empty netter.

As much as he didn’t like the Coquitlam game, Maloney was happy with the Surrey win, which leaves his team with a record of 11-8-0-1.

“A completely different team showed up Saturday,” Maloney said. “It was a quick turnaround playing against arguably the best team in our conference, with them having a day’s rest. We played a really mature game, which was nice to see.”

Chilliwack has a mid-week match coming up Wednesday night (7 p.m.) at the Chilliwack Coliseum when they host the struggling Langley Rivermen (6-14-0-2). They’re on the road Friday (Dec. 2) against the Nanaimo Clippers and Saturday (Dec. 3) against the Alberni Valley Bulldogs.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke wins CFL’s Outstanding Canadian award
Next story
Fired Vancouver Canucks analyst files human rights complaint against team

Just Posted

IHIT on the scene Oct. 4, 2018 on Yale Road east of Menzies after a shooting left one man dead. (Greg Knill/ Progress file)
Alberta man charged with first-degree murder in 2018 Chilliwack cold case

The Abbotsford 55-Plus Games are scheduled to run from Aug. 22 to 26, 2023.
Sports announced for Abbotsford 55-Plus BC Games

Chilliwack Chiefs
Chilliwack Chiefs stun Surrey Eagles with 6-2 road win

Video shot by a citizen outside of Abbotsford Centre on Saturday night (Nov. 26) captured a man under arrest being hit twice in the face by an officer. (Screengrab from video by Marty Gaites)
VIDEO: Abbotsford cop filmed punching man twice during arrest after The Offspring concert

Pop-up banner image