Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe named to BCHL all-star squad

The Chiefs captain will represent the Coastal conference in a three-on-three tournament

Chilliwack Chiefs star Abram Wiebe will play in the BCHL’s 60th Anniversary Celebration All-Star Tournament.

The junior A league announced 18 skaters for the Coastal and Interior conferences Thursday (Nov. 17). Wiebe is one of nine players named to the Coastal conference squad which will hit the ice Jan. 21 in Penticton. Players were selected through a poll of BCHL head coaches, including Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney.

Wiebe is off to a strong start in his third season in Chilliwack. He’s fifth among all BCHL defencemen in scoring, with five goals and 17 points in 16 games. His point-per-game rate of 1.06 is second best, trailing only Surrey’s Tate Taylor (1.19).

Wiebe had two goals and 31 points in 54 games last season.

The announced list of Coastal conference all-stars includes:

Ethan Bono – Alberni Valley

Mirko Buttazzoni – Coquitlam

Luke Strickland – Cowichan Valley

Vitaly Levyy – Langley

Kai Daniells – Nanaimo

Karter McNarland – Powell River

Jake Bongo – Surrey

Olivier Picard – Victoria

The announced list of Interior conference all-stars includes:

Jack Silich – Cranbrook

Jackson Krill – Merritt

Bradly Nadeau – Penticton

John Herrington – Prince George

Owen Beckner – Salmon Arm

Brady Hunter – Trail

Reagan Milburn – Vernon

Cade Littler – Wenatchee

Jaiden Moriello – West Kelowna

An additional six skaters and four goalie spots will be determined by a fan vote that starts next week. A list of eligible players along with voting instructions will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Monday morning (Nov. 21).

One the full all-star group is finalized, they’ll be split into four teams (two per conference) of six skaters and one goalie.

They’ll play three-on-three, starting with a round-robin before moving on to a championship match.

All-Stars will also participate in a skills competition with events including hardest shot, accuracy and more.

