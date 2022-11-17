Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe named to BCHL all-star squad

Chilliwack Chiefs star Abram Wiebe will play in the BCHL’s 60th Anniversary Celebration All-Star Tournament.
The junior A league announced 18 skaters for the Coastal and Interior conferences Thursday (Nov. 17). Wiebe is one of nine players named to the Coastal conference squad which will hit the ice Jan. 21 in Penticton. Players were selected through a poll of BCHL head coaches, including Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney.
Wiebe is off to a strong start in his third season in Chilliwack. He’s fifth among all BCHL defencemen in scoring, with five goals and 17 points in 16 games. His point-per-game rate of 1.06 is second best, trailing only Surrey’s Tate Taylor (1.19).
Wiebe had two goals and 31 points in 54 games last season.
The announced list of Coastal conference all-stars includes:
Ethan Bono – Alberni Valley
Abram Wiebe – Chilliwack
Mirko Buttazzoni – Coquitlam
Luke Strickland – Cowichan Valley
Vitaly Levyy – Langley
Kai Daniells – Nanaimo
Karter McNarland – Powell River
Jake Bongo – Surrey
Olivier Picard – Victoria
The announced list of Interior conference all-stars includes:
Jack Silich – Cranbrook
Jackson Krill – Merritt
Bradly Nadeau – Penticton
John Herrington – Prince George
Owen Beckner – Salmon Arm
Brady Hunter – Trail
Reagan Milburn – Vernon
Cade Littler – Wenatchee
Jaiden Moriello – West Kelowna
An additional six skaters and four goalie spots will be determined by a fan vote that starts next week. A list of eligible players along with voting instructions will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Monday morning (Nov. 21).
One the full all-star group is finalized, they’ll be split into four teams (two per conference) of six skaters and one goalie.
They’ll play three-on-three, starting with a round-robin before moving on to a championship match.
All-Stars will also participate in a skills competition with events including hardest shot, accuracy and more.
