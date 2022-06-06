Village Classic Car Show to kick off event season in Downtown Chilliwack

Russ Mitchell is bringing his 1935 Chevrolet 3-Window Coupe to the Village Classic Car Show in downtown Chilliwack on June 26.

The 2022 Village Classic Car Show will be dazzling thousands in the streets of Downtown Chilliwack on June 26.

“The car show is back this year, and it’s bigger and better than ever,” said Trevor McDonald, executive director of the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association.

“The car show will be the official kickoff to event season in Downtown Chilliwack.”

Organizers are expecting upwards of 400 classic cars and hot rods to roll into the downtown core.

“I think people have been waiting for something special to get together. We want to make sure we kick it off in style,” McDonald said.

One of the hundreds of participants will be Chilliwack resident Russ Mitchell, a “hot rod guy” since he was old enough to drive.

He’s had race cars, drag race cars and hot rods. He fell into it at the age of 16, following in his older brother’s footsteps.

“I’ve just always had a passion for cars,” Mitchell explained.

For the upcoming show, he’ll be bringing his extremely fast 1979 Chevrolet Malibu, and a 1935 Chevrolet 3-Window Coupe.

“It’s very rare,” Mitchell said about the Chevy that he purchased finished and did not restore himself.

“Chevrolet hot rods are hard to come by because they are built with wood. People don’t understand that behind this metal there’s a whole wood structure holding this car up.”

Unfortunately the wood breaks down over the years, causing the metal to collapse.

“Whereas a Ford in the same vintage has way more metal in it and the body seems to stay together better. That’s why you don’t see too many Chevy street rods.”

His bright-blue Malibu is both fast and loud, with a prominent fuel-injection stacks setup.

What’s something the average person may be surprised to learn about collecting hot rods?

“That they’re a lot of work,” Mitchell replied. “It’s not just jump in and turn the key. You have to work to keep these cars going. They require a lot of maintenance and TLC.”

The car show has some added activities not strictly aimed at car buffs. There’s all kinds of family-friendly attractions planned, like the BC Delorean Movie Car Experience, which will be showcasing actual vehicles that appeared in much-loved films.

A Kids’ Zone will be set up by Main Street Church with bouncy castles, giant Jenga, foosball, crafts and a photo booth.

There will be live music performed at three performance stages, including a main stage in Central Community Park.

The streets will be closed off with barricades by 7 a.m. on the morning of the event. The free car show starts at 11 a.m. and runs to 4 p.m.

Registration for car show participants is 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There will be a food fair with food trucks, and vintage market, as well as a remote control drag strip.

Awards will be announced at 3 p.m.

Organizers are asking participants and visitors to bring non-perishable items for the Salvation Army food bank. Vehicle owners who register with a food bank donation will be in the running for a grand-prize draw.

With some exciting attractions added this year, the footprint of the event has expanded.

“We’re inviting everyone to come experience our revitalized downtown,” McDonald said.

