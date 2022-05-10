Chilliwack council approves funding for action-packed events downtown this summer

Downtown Chilliwack BIA welcoming back the Village Classic Car Show, and concert series in August

Action-packed outdoor events will be bringing folks back downtown this summer.

Council approved the Village Classic Car Show for Sunday, June 26, and a series of concerts in Central Community Park every Saturday in August.

“With COVID-19 restrictions being lifted the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (DCBIA) is

re-introducing some special events to the community,” according to staff report in the May 3 agenda package.

Council recently approved the BIA’s funding application for $5,000 for each event through from the Community Development Initiative.

The first event planned is the Village Classic Car Show which will be rolling out across several streets in the downtown core and will require street closures. It will also be adjacent the park where food trucks and a main stage will be place.

The budget for this event is projected to be $18,800 with the city’s $5,000 to offset expenses and the park rental.

The second event is a series of concerts to be hosted every Saturday in August and from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Central Community Park.

“The event will serve as a welcome back to the musical artists in the community.”

A budget of $13,000 covers the four Saturday events with the approved $5,000 from the city expected to offset park rentals and event expenses.

RELATED: Party in the Park, and Village Classic were cancelled in 2020

RELATED: Car show cancelled in 2019 due to weather

