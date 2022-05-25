Vintage market part of this year’s Village Classic Car Show in Chilliwack

‘This very hip vintage market will be a welcome addition,’ says Trevor McDonald with BIA

The Village Classic Car Show on June 25, 2017. A vintage market will take place along a section of Main Street during this year’s car show. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

In and amongst hundreds of classic cars that will be on display in downtown Chilliwack next month, a section of a street will be dedicated to a vintage market.

Making a second appearance at the Village Classic Car Show on June 26 is the Vintage Market, hosted by Circa Vintage and the Royal Hotel Chilliwack.

“Special events of any magnitude are a bonus to our downtown and leave a lasting impression with visitors to come back and visit again,” said Trevor McDonald, executive director with the Downtown Chilliwack Business Improvement Association (BIA).

Main Street (between Wellington and Princess) will be closed and dedicated to the market; a vintage-inspired, indoor/outdoor market featuring original creations, antiques, collectibles, vintage clothing, jewelry, handmade treasures, home décor, furnishings and more.

“This very hip vintage market and other family friendly attractions during the car show will be a welcome addition for the many thousands that will attend.”

The Vintage Market also presents a unique opportunity for vendors to display their talents and passions in a fun, festival-like atmosphere.

Vendor applications are still being accepted for the Vintage Market. Contact Laura at the Royal Hotel by email at laurar@royalhotelchillwack.com.

