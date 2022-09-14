Meet the people running for election in Chilliwack at 3 upcoming all-candidate events

First all-candidates event, hosted by Chilliwack Chamber and Downtown BIA, on Sept. 28

File shot of an Elections Canada sign at Chilliwack Middle School (CMS) on Sept. 10, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

About a month before voting day in the 2022 municipal election and three Chilliwack events so far are focused on getting to know the election candidates.

The first event is Sept. 28, hosted by Chilliwack Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Business Improvement Association, an all-candidates meeting from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre. First a meet-and-greet from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. followed by questions for candidates in the theatre. Registration is required for the Chamber/BIA event, which will also be live-streamed for those who cannot attend in person at 9201 Corbould St. Details updated here: Chamber/BIA event

Then on Oct. 3 ChillTV and University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) will be hosting a ‘Civic Election Townhall’ at the UFV Indigenous Student Centre’s Gathering Place on the Chilliwack campus starting at 6 p.m. at 45190 Caen Ave, Room A-1457. Moderators for the event include Shirley Hardman, and Louis De Jaeger.

The third all-candidates event is slated for Oct. 5, at the Yarrow Community Centre, 4670 Community St. from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Stay tuned to theprogress.com for more details as they are announced under the Election 2022 tab.

RELATED: Election list finalized

RELATED: All 2022 election profiles, voting info found here

Do you have a story idea to share? Email:

jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjourno

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Chilliwack School DistrictCity of ChilliwackElection 2022