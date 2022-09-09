Municipal elections are held across B.C. on Oct. 15, 2022. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire)

Preliminary municipal election candidate lists for Chilliwack

Nomination deadline is 4 p.m. Friday for city council, school board, Cultus Lake Park Board, FVRD

A preliminary list of municipal election candidates in Chilliwack been published online by Civic Info BC.

Friday at 4 p.m. is the nomination deadline for all candidates who will be running in the 2022 municipal elections.

Votes will be held in Chilliwack for city council, school district 33, the Cultus Lake Park Board, and Fraser Valley Regional District Areas D, E, and H.

READ MORE: Chilliwack election stories 2022

Declared candidates as of 1 p.m., in alphabetical order by first name. This story will be updated after 4 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 9) with the final names.

Mayor (1):

Ian Carmichael

Ken Popove (incumbent)

City council (6):

Brent Bowker

Bud Mercer

Chris Kloot

Craig Hill

Debora Soutar

Harv Westeringh

Jared Mumford

Jeff Shields

Mike McLatchy

Nicole Huitema Read

School District 33 (7):

Barry Neufeld (incumbent)

Brian VanGarderen

Carin Bondar (incumbent)

Darrell Furgason (incumbent)

David Swankey (incumbent)

Elliott Friesen

Greg Nelmes

Heather Maahs (incumbent)

Kaethe Jones

Margaret Reid

Richard Procee

Teri Westerby

Willow Reichelt (incumbent)

Cultus Lake Park Board (2 voted on by Chilliwack residents, 3 by Cultus residents):

• City of Chilliwack

Darcy Bauer (incumbent)

Kirk Dzamen (incumbent)

• Cultus Lake

Casey Smit (incumbent)

Christy Ovens

Cory D. Pickering

Erika K. Jartved

John A. Beesley

Larry Payeur (incumbent)

Tom G. Moul

FVRD:

• Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)

Bill Dickey (incumbent)

• Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)

Patti MacAhonic

• Area H (Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake/Lindell Beach)

Taryn Dixon (incumbent)

• • • • • • •

The campaign period begins on the 28th day before general voting day and ends at general voting day. Candidate and third party expense limits apply during this period.

That period runs Sept. 17, 2022 to Oct. 15, 2022.

Mail-in voting packages are now available at city hall.

Areas D, E and H of the Fraser Valley Regional District may apply for a mail ballot package to vote for School District No. 33 Trustee through the City of Chilliwack website.

To request a package you will need to go online to complete the online request process. Please click the link below and fill out the form completely to submit your request. If you require assistance, please call the City’s Corporate Services Department at 604.793.2986. Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. is the deadline to request a mail-in package. They must be dropped off at city hall and they will not be accepted at polling stations.

