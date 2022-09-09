Preliminary municipal election candidate lists for Chilliwack

A preliminary list of municipal election candidates in Chilliwack been published online by Civic Info BC.
Friday at 4 p.m. is the nomination deadline for all candidates who will be running in the 2022 municipal elections.
Votes will be held in Chilliwack for city council, school district 33, the Cultus Lake Park Board, and Fraser Valley Regional District Areas D, E, and H.
Declared candidates as of 1 p.m., in alphabetical order by first name. This story will be updated after 4 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 9) with the final names.
Mayor (1):
Ian Carmichael
Ken Popove (incumbent)
City council (6):
Brent Bowker
Bud Mercer
Chris Kloot
Craig Hill
Debora Soutar
Harv Westeringh
Jared Mumford
Jeff Shields
Mike McLatchy
Nicole Huitema Read
School District 33 (7):
Barry Neufeld (incumbent)
Brian VanGarderen
Carin Bondar (incumbent)
Darrell Furgason (incumbent)
David Swankey (incumbent)
Elliott Friesen
Greg Nelmes
Heather Maahs (incumbent)
Kaethe Jones
Margaret Reid
Richard Procee
Teri Westerby
Willow Reichelt (incumbent)
Cultus Lake Park Board (2 voted on by Chilliwack residents, 3 by Cultus residents):
• City of Chilliwack
Darcy Bauer (incumbent)
Kirk Dzamen (incumbent)
• Cultus Lake
Casey Smit (incumbent)
Christy Ovens
Cory D. Pickering
Erika K. Jartved
John A. Beesley
Larry Payeur (incumbent)
Tom G. Moul
FVRD:
• Area D (Popkum/Bridal Falls)
Bill Dickey (incumbent)
• Area E (Chilliwack River Valley)
Patti MacAhonic
• Area H (Columbia Valley/Cultus Lake/Lindell Beach)
Taryn Dixon (incumbent)
The campaign period begins on the 28th day before general voting day and ends at general voting day. Candidate and third party expense limits apply during this period.
That period runs Sept. 17, 2022 to Oct. 15, 2022.
Mail-in voting packages are now available at city hall.
Areas D, E and H of the Fraser Valley Regional District may apply for a mail ballot package to vote for School District No. 33 Trustee through the City of Chilliwack website.
To request a package you will need to go online to complete the online request process. Please click the link below and fill out the form completely to submit your request. If you require assistance, please call the City’s Corporate Services Department at 604.793.2986. Oct. 13 at 2 p.m. is the deadline to request a mail-in package. They must be dropped off at city hall and they will not be accepted at polling stations.
