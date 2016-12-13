Cultus Lake Park to receive almost $10M for new wastewater treatment plant

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon announcing almost $10 million for Cultus Lake Park waste water treatment plant. ( Jennifer Feinberg/ Chilliwack Progress)
‘Innovative’ infrastructure project to improve Cultus Lake water quality by removing excess nutrients

Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

B.C. medical services agency files court injunction against Telus LifePlus program
Bob Marley immersive experience to land in Los Angeles next year

Bob Marley immersive experience to land in Los Angeles next year
Vancouver Island hidden escape offers peace, private swimming pond + plenty of fun

Vancouver Island hidden escape offers peace, private swimming pond + plenty of fun

Jennifer Toland of Eliguk Lake Lodge in the Chilcotin captured the cold perfectly in this photo taken during a similar cold snap in years’ past, like the cold weather the region is experiencing Dec. 1 2022, where Puntzi Mountain in the coldest spot in B.C. (Jennifer Toland photo)

UPDATED: Extreme cold warning issued for B.C.’s Chilcotin as temperatures plunge to nearly -40C
William Karl Paulsen, left, Sean Oliver Douglas Kendall and Kristopher Steven Smith are three of the four men charged after a joint forces operation related to drug trafficking on Vancouver Island. (Photos submitted)

Drugs, guns seized as 4 B.C. men with Hells Angels ties face ‘serious charges’
A memorial was set up for Jared Lowndes at the Campbell River Tim Hortons where the incident took place. Photo by Marc Kitteringham / Campbell River Mirror

‘Reasonable grounds’ to consider charges in fatal B.C. police shooting: watchdog
Hawthorn resident Maggie Chapman, enjoying life in her new home at Elim Village Garrison Crossing. Photo courtesy Elim Village

Chilliwack seniors’ residence offers the best – from the ground up
    Video
    A Canada Post worker and mail box. (File photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

    Snowstorm halts mail delivery in some B.C. cities as Canada Post issues red, yellow alerts

    Students in Mission middle schools and secondary schools are disrputing classrooms because of vaping. (Black Press Media file photo)

    B.C. school district troubled by vaping students

    (Black Press Media Creative)

    Contractor: Golden Gate Bridge suicide net will cost $400M

    FILE - Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York on March 29, 2019. McVie, the soulful British musician who sang lead on many of Fleetwood Mac’s biggest hits, has died at 79. The band announced her death on social media Wednesday, (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

    Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter Christine McVie dead at 79

    More Videos 

    News
    Stuart Richardson (right) watches a saxophone quartet play at ValleyFair Mall in Maple Ridge as bellringers for the Salvation Army. (Neil Corbett/The News)

    Salvation Army not allowed in front of BC Liquor stores this Christmas

    Liquor branch says it already has campaign for food banks, Share-a-Bear

    Image from a video taken of the arrest on May 30 in downtown Kelowna.

    “Imperfect but reasonable”: Judge finds Kelowna constable not guilty of assault

    Const. Siggy Pietrzak was caught on camera punching a suspect during an arrest downtown

    More in News 

    Most Read

     

    Sports
    Canada midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) and Morocco midfielder Sofiane Boufal (17) battle for the ball during second half group F World Cup soccer action at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Thursday, December 1, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

    Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending

    Canada winless in three after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Morocco.

    FILE - Gaylord Perry greets fans at the All-Star FanFest in Washington, Saturday, July 14, 2018. Baseball Hall of Famer and two-time Cy Young winner Gaylord Perry, a master of the spitball, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home in Gaffney, S.C. He was 88. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

    Gaylord Perry, two-time baseball Cy Young winner, dies at 84

    Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991

    More in Sports 

     

    LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)

    What GOOD are you seeing in your community?

    Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.  
    Click HERE to find out how to get featured. 

    Looking for a Local Event?
    Want to Volunteer Locally?


    A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.



    Read more stories here

    Trending Now
    Bakery owner Florence Poirier, LEFT, smells the fresh baguette who comes out of the oven as Mylene Poirier stands next to her at a bakery, in Versailles, west of Paris, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. The humble baguette — the crunchy ambassador for French baking around the world — is being added to the U.N.’s list of intangible cultural heritage as a cherished tradition to be preserved by humanity. UNESCO experts gathering Wednesday Nov. 30, 2022 in Morocco decided that the simple French flute deserved U.N. recognition. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

    Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status

    Designation comes as France warns of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries

    Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Princess of Wales, arrive at Boston Logan International Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Boston. The Prince and Princess of Wales are making their first overseas trip since the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September.(John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via AP)

    UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy

    Trip focused on Prince William’s initiative to award millions to environmental entrepreneurs

    More in Trending Now 

    Community
    A scene from the annual Yarrow Days Parade in 2015. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

    What’s happening Chilliwack

    A list of upcoming events in and around Chilliwack

    Santa waves to kids and adults as the annual Rotary Christmas Parade rolled through downtown Chilliwack on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

    A list of Christmassy events coming up in Chilliwack

    From craft markets to fundraisers to theatre performances, there are many festive events coming up

    More in Community 
    Obituaries

    Eddie Albert Martin

    Nov 27th, 2022

    Judith Marilyn Smith (nee Pringle)

    Nov 26th, 2022

    Anna Casey

    Nov 22nd, 2022

    Frieda Katie Dyck

    Nov 21st, 2022

    Gordon James Jones

    Nov 20th, 2022

    Horst Parpatt

    Nov 20th, 2022

    See Celebrations of Life See More Obituaries 

    Entertainment
    FILE - Jamie Lee Curtis appears at the Governors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 19, 2022. Curtis is this year’s recipient of AARP The Magazine’s Movies for Grownups Awards career achievement honor. The group announced Thursday that Curtis is receiving the honor at the AARP’s annual Best Movies and TV for Grownups ceremony. The event is hosted by returning host Alan Cumming and is premiering on PBS on Feb. 17, 2023, at 9 p.m. E.T. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

    Jamie Lee Curtis to receive award for overcoming ageism in entertainment

    ‘Curtis’ longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging’

    FILE - Actor Danny Masterson appears at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on June 7, 2017. Jurors at the rape trial of the “That ’70s Show” star said Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, that they are deadlocked, but a judge told them they have not deliberated long enough for her to declare a mistrial. (Photo by Wade Payne/Invision/AP, File)

    Mistrial declared in actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial

    Jury deadlocked and could not come to a decision

    More in Entertainment 

    Opinion

    Poppy.

    EDITORIAL: The world is once again standing on a precipice

    There is a disturbing trend towards admiration for autocracy

      Sent letters to editor@theprogress.com.

      LETTER: Letter critical of Strahl was bang on

      ‘Strahl’s endless harping on the Liberal economic policies are so repetitive and tiresome’

        eEdition

        Chilliwack Progress, Nov 25

        Recent Issues

         

        More in Opinion 

        Life
        Amanda Homeniuk - Lia Crowe photographer

        Life, style etc.

        Amanda Homeniuk, owner Kaleco Clothing and Antlr Menswear

          Jaime Morgan - Photography by Lia Crowe

          Working it

          Jaime Morgan and The Gottman Method for nurturing relationships

            More in Life 

            Impress
            m

            Caresole Circa Knee Compression Sleeve Reviews – Does It Actually Work?

            Knee discomfort affects thousands of people. If untreated, it can affect mobility.…

              m

              AquaPure Pesticide Purifier Reviews – Is It Worth the Money?

              AquaPure is an effective vegetable and fruit cleaning system that is sold…

                More in Impress 

                National Marketplace
                m

                ChillWell AC Reviews – Best Portable AC Unit for Summer or Scam?

                For many people, the summer months are a time of discomfort and…

                  1

                  ChillWell AC Reviews – Best Portable AC Unit for Summer?

                  For many people, the summer months are a time of discomfort and…

                    More in National Marketplace 