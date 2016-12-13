- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Trending Video
- Subscribe
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Coronavirus News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Good News
- Classifieds
- Autos
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Special Sections
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Newspaper Archives
- Site Map
Cultus Lake Park to receive almost $10M for new wastewater treatment plant
‘Innovative’ infrastructure project to improve Cultus Lake water quality by removing excess nutrients
-
The Latest
-
Old growth B.C. flash mob: ‘Stop in the name of love, before you cut those trees’
-
Emergency crews called to Hwy 1 onramp for semi-truck with ruptured fuel tank
-
Grand jury indictment issued in 42-year-old ‘brutal’ murder of Chilliwack woman in Florida
-
BREAKING: Schools back open Thursday in the Eastern Fraser Valley
-
Free events in December, chance to win $1,000 and more will make downtown Chilliwack brighter
Video
News
Salvation Army not allowed in front of BC Liquor stores this Christmas
Liquor branch says it already has campaign for food banks, Share-a-Bear
“Imperfect but reasonable”: Judge finds Kelowna constable not guilty of assault
Const. Siggy Pietrzak was caught on camera punching a suspect during an arrest downtown
-
‘It was transformative’: Nelson residents reflect on attending COP27
-
Parti Québécois barred from Quebec legislature after refusing to take oath to King
-
Nunavut reaches $10-a-day average for child care, years ahead of Canada-wide goal
-
Extreme Weather shelter in Lower Mainland sees highest number of unhoused people during snow storm
-
B.C. police officer quits task force over concerns about RCMP tactics at Fairy Creek
Most Read
-
Emergency crews called to Hwy 1 onramp for semi-truck with ruptured fuel tank
-
Grand jury indictment issued in 42-year-old ‘brutal’ murder of Chilliwack woman in Florida
-
Free events in December, chance to win $1,000 and more will make downtown Chilliwack brighter
-
BREAKING: Schools back open Thursday in the Eastern Fraser Valley
-
B.C. documentary series explores couple’s journey to decolonize wellness
Sports
Canada exits World Cup on third straight loss as Morocco profits from poor defending
Canada winless in three after a disappointing 2-1 loss to Morocco.
Gaylord Perry, two-time baseball Cy Young winner, dies at 84
Perry was a five-time All-Star who was elected to the Hall of Fame in 1991
-
Hall of Fame goalie Roberto Luongo honoured to be recognized by Vancouver Canucks
-
Cristall wins the battle, Bedard wins the war as Kelowna Rockets fall in front of sold-out crowd
-
Having scored at the World Cup, Canadian men now look to get one final result
-
Ovechkin scores 2, makes history as Capitals down Vancouver Canucks 5-1
-
Chilliwack Chief earns BCHL star status
LOCAL GOOD (Powered by Do Some Good)
What GOOD are you seeing in your community?
Tell us about your favourite cause. Celebrate friends, family, and neighbours for their acts of kindness. Show your employees volunteering in the community. Ask for needed supplies and volunteers for your cause. Share fundraising event details.
Click HERE to find out how to get featured.
A special thank you to our Community Partners, Good Companies and Local Champions who are essential allies in our mission to build stronger communities. Their support allows causes you care about and volunteers to use the Do Some Good platform for FREE. This increases volunteerism and support to ALL nonprofits and charities in our community.
Trending Now
Crunch time: The baguette gets UN world heritage status
Designation comes as France warns of a “continuous decline” in the number of traditional bakeries
UK royals arrive in Boston to showcase youthful monarchy
Trip focused on Prince William’s initiative to award millions to environmental entrepreneurs
-
Catalytic converter theft ends with foot chase for police through B.C. park
-
Kudos to couple for feeding drivers stuck in Surrey snow storm — but who are they?
-
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media
-
Feline fine after fur-raising ride on Vernon fire truck
-
PODCAST: HAVAN offers sound homebuilding and renovation advice
Community
What’s happening Chilliwack
A list of upcoming events in and around Chilliwack
A list of Christmassy events coming up in Chilliwack
From craft markets to fundraisers to theatre performances, there are many festive events coming up
-
B.C. man designs ‘turtlepods’ – mobile personal shelter prototypes to assist the unhoused
-
Donations for food bank being collected at Christmas parade in Chilliwack
-
Violence, poverty, grief: Chilliwack students relate as they bring The Outsiders play to stage
-
QUIZ: How much do you know about world cup soccer?
-
3 Chilliwack businesses come together for toy drive to make Christmas brighter for kids
Obituaries
Eddie Albert Martin
Nov 27th, 2022
Judith Marilyn Smith (nee Pringle)
Nov 26th, 2022
Anna Casey
Nov 22nd, 2022
Frieda Katie Dyck
Nov 21st, 2022
Gordon James Jones
Nov 20th, 2022
Horst Parpatt
Nov 20th, 2022
Entertainment
Jamie Lee Curtis to receive award for overcoming ageism in entertainment
‘Curtis’ longstanding, ever-increasing career shatters Hollywood’s outmoded stereotypes about aging’
Mistrial declared in actor Danny Masterson’s rape trial
Jury deadlocked and could not come to a decision
-
Blake Shelton coming to Vancouver Island as Sunfest headliner
-
Hot hits of 2022: Apple Music unveils its most listened-to songs of the past year
-
‘Gaslighting’ is Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2022
-
PHOTOS: Crisis averted – rain threatened to derail Glow opening
-
Justin Trudeau talks allyship during appearance on ‘Canada’s Drag Race’ spinoff
Opinion
EDITORIAL: The world is once again standing on a precipice
There is a disturbing trend towards admiration for autocracy
LETTER: Letter critical of Strahl was bang on
‘Strahl’s endless harping on the Liberal economic policies are so repetitive and tiresome’
eEdition
Life
Life, style etc.
Amanda Homeniuk, owner Kaleco Clothing and Antlr Menswear
Working it
Jaime Morgan and The Gottman Method for nurturing relationships
Impress
sponsored
Caresole Circa Knee Compression Sleeve Reviews – Does It Actually Work?
Knee discomfort affects thousands of people. If untreated, it can affect mobility.…
sponsored
AquaPure Pesticide Purifier Reviews – Is It Worth the Money?
AquaPure is an effective vegetable and fruit cleaning system that is sold…
- sponsored
Lifevac Reviews – Life-Saving Device to Prevent Choking Hazards?
- sponsored
Alpilean Reviews: Premium Weight Loss Ingredients or Completely Faked Results?
- sponsored
Not your average carwash: Technology kicks up the clean, and the value!
- sponsored
3 Ways this Chilliwack developer is building community
- sponsored
No Grid Survival Projects (Michael Major) Review – How to Survive EMP Attacks Book Guide?
National Marketplace
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviews – Best Portable AC Unit for Summer or Scam?
For many people, the summer months are a time of discomfort and…
sponsored
ChillWell AC Reviews – Best Portable AC Unit for Summer?
For many people, the summer months are a time of discomfort and…
- sponsored
Leanbean Reviews – Will It Help You Lose Weight Naturally?
- sponsored
Semenax Review – What Results Can Customers Actually Expect?
- sponsored
Exipure Reviews – Weight Loss Supplement Ingredients to Boost Brown Fat?
- sponsored
Brown Adipose Tissue (BAT) Guide (Brown Fat Weight Loss Facts)
- sponsored
Trim Life Keto Reviews – Powerful Fat Loss Formula or Scam?