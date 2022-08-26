UPDATE: House, brand-new car completely destroyed in early-morning fire in Chilliwack

‘Intense fire’ on Young Road appears to be accidental: Chilliwack Fire Department

This house on Young Road in Chilliwack was completely destroyed by an early-morning fire on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A house in Chilliwack was completely destroyed by an early-morning fire.

The blaze happened around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26 in a house on the north end of Young Road at Tower Road.

A neighbour across the road who spoke with The Chilliwack Progress said one of the owners told him he woke up at 2:15 a.m. to go to the bathroom and everything was fine. Less than an hour later, the house was up in flames.

When crews from the Chilliwack Fire Department arrived on scene, they found a detached carport fully involved in fire with fire spreading aggressively into the home.

This house on Young Road in Chilliwack was completely destroyed by an early-morning fire on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Two people and two dogs escaped the fire safely.

“Crews established a water supply and were able to bring the intense fire under control. Both the carport and the home were heavily damaged by fire, water and smoke,” said assistant fire chief Chris Wilson.

Along with the house that was destroyed, a brand-new car and a week-old lawn mower were also complete losses.

Firefighters managed to save an RV that was parked in the driveway.

More than 20 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4 and 6.

No one was injured. The fire appears to be accidental and is being investigated by Chilliwack fire officials.

This house on Young Road in Chilliwack was completely destroyed by an early-morning fire on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

