No animals injured in early-morning barn fire in Chilliwack

A barn in Chilliwack was destroyed by an early-morning fire Saturday.
Firefighters from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to the fire in the 5200-block of Sumas Prairie Road around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.
“On arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a fully involved barn fire,” assistant fire chief Andy Brown stated in a press release.
Initial arriving crews upgraded the call to a second alarm and 28 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.
“Firefighters quickly set up handlines to protect adjacent barns for radiant heat and fire damage, and set up a water shuttle to established water supply, extinguishing the fire.”
Fire damage was confined the barn of origin. Reports on social media stated it was a chicken barn.
There were no firefighter, civilian, or animal injuries.
The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.
The fire came just hours after a house fire in Cultus Lake on Soowahlie Reserve.
