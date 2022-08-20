No animals injured in early-morning barn fire in Chilliwack

Fire damage was confined the 1 barn on Sumas Prairie Road

A barn in Chilliwack was destroyed by an early-morning fire Saturday.

Firefighters from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to the fire in the 5200-block of Sumas Prairie Road around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“On arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a fully involved barn fire,” assistant fire chief Andy Brown stated in a press release.

Initial arriving crews upgraded the call to a second alarm and 28 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

“Firefighters quickly set up handlines to protect adjacent barns for radiant heat and fire damage, and set up a water shuttle to established water supply, extinguishing the fire.”

Fire damage was confined the barn of origin. Reports on social media stated it was a chicken barn.

There were no firefighter, civilian, or animal injuries.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The fire came just hours after a house fire in Cultus Lake on Soowahlie Reserve.

