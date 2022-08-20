Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

No animals injured in early-morning barn fire in Chilliwack

Fire damage was confined the 1 barn on Sumas Prairie Road

A barn in Chilliwack was destroyed by an early-morning fire Saturday.

Firefighters from the Chilliwack Fire Department were called to the fire in the 5200-block of Sumas Prairie Road around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20.

“On arrival, fire crews confirmed there was a fully involved barn fire,” assistant fire chief Andy Brown stated in a press release.

Initial arriving crews upgraded the call to a second alarm and 28 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6.

“Firefighters quickly set up handlines to protect adjacent barns for radiant heat and fire damage, and set up a water shuttle to established water supply, extinguishing the fire.”

Fire damage was confined the barn of origin. Reports on social media stated it was a chicken barn.

There were no firefighter, civilian, or animal injuries.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental.

The fire came just hours after a house fire in Cultus Lake on Soowahlie Reserve.

READ MORE: House destroyed by fire on Soowahlie Reserve in Cultus Lake

 

@PhotoJennalism
jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCity of Chilliwack

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Parole granted to 1976 U.S. school bus hijacker who tried to bury 26 kids alive
Next story
B.C. students struggle to find housing ahead of fall semester

Just Posted

Multiple BC residents have been forced to wait over an hour for an ambulance in the past year due to paramedic shortages. (The News)
Lower Mainland paramedics warn ambulance service critically understaffed

Chilliwack Fire Department. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
No animals injured in early-morning barn fire in Chilliwack

Cultus Lake Fire Department was called to a house fire on Soowahlie Reserve on Aug. 19, 2022. (City of Chilliwack maps)
House destroyed by fire on Soowahlie Reserve in Cultus Lake

Chilliwack’s Anya McRae will perform harp music from the renaissance in the musical drama ‘Portinari and the Black Monk’ with British/Canadian composer Roland Bryce at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on Sept. 6, 2022. (Submitted)
Chilliwack harpist to perform in musical drama about 1538 dissolution of monasteries in England