UPDATE: House completely destroyed by fire on Soowahlie Reserve in Cultus Lake

Flames travelled into forest, Cultus Lake Fire Dept. thank neighbouring firefighters for help

A house on Soowahlie Reserve in Cultus Lake was completely destroyed by fire Friday night.

Cultus Lake Fire Department was called out to the fire on 3rd Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 19 where they found a two-storey, B.C. box-style house “fully engulfed,” said Cody Helmer, battalion chief with Cultus Lake Fire Department.

The fire started in a bedroom and quickly spread to the rest of the house and even further.

Everyone was out of the house when firefighters arrived, but the flames were “licking into the forest,” Helmer said.

Fortunately, additional help was nearby.

Firefighters from Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department were returning from a burning complaint in their area when they got called to the fire at Cultus Lake.

Chilliwack River Valley had a truck with five members already onboard and immediately headed out to help.

Typically, Cultus Lake Fire Department will call on Chilliwack Fire Department for assistance, but they were out on another call so Chilliwack River Valley was dispatched.

“It worked out beautifully,” Helmer said. “They were right there, so we used them.”

No civilians were hurt, but one firefighter was injured and broke some toes when his foot got entangled in some garbage outside the house.

Helmer expressed gratitude towards Chilliwack River Valley Fire Department saying it’s “awesome” that they can work so closely together to help each other out.

Had it not been for the Chilliwack River Valley crews, Cultus Lake Fire Department would have been battling a forest fire as well.

About 20 firefighters from Cultus Lake and 10 from Chilliwack River Valley were at the blaze.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is under investigation.

The fire happened just hours before another fire in Chilliwack where a barn was destroyed.

READ MORE: No animals injured in early-morning barn fire in Chilliwack

 

