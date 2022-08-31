Free barbecue for seniors thanks to Kindness Chain Chilliwack

All seniors invited to complimentary barbecue on Sept. 3 in Chilliwack

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association has its Seniors’ Appreciation BBQ Event on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Central Community Park in downtown Chilliwack. (Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association/Facebook)

A non-profit organization that does good deeds throughout Chilliwack will be cooking up a free meal for seniors.

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association has its Seniors’ Appreciation BBQ Event on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Central Community Park in downtown Chilliwack.

All seniors are invited to the complimentary barbecue where there will also be live music.

The event runs from noon to 3 p.m. at 45951 Victoria Ave.

Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association, a volunteer-run organization, has been working for the community since 2020. In addition to free meals, past events include community cleanups, handing out free groceries, and bringing letters of support to healthcare workers.

For more, email kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com, or call 778-714-0965 or 778-321-1039.

