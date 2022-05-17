Free butter chicken dinner and live music coming for community of Chilliwack

Grand Community Dinner on June 4 aims to build a ‘well-connected, inclusive and strong community’

Free Grand Community Dinner with live music on June 4, 2022 at Evergreen Hall. (Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association)

A free community dinner and live music will be held on June 4 at Evergreen Hall, courtesy of the Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association.

”This is a family event with no age restrictions and everyone is welcome to join,” said organizer Keeshan Khan. “The basic idea behind arranging this event is to help build a well-connected, inclusive and strong community.”

The main feature is a delicious dinner of butter chicken, chickpea curry, rice, naan, pakoors, samosa, sweets, and pop.

There will be live music by local musicians Trevor McDonald and Chad Blackey.

Six draw prizes have been donated and they’ll be drawing for one every half hour. There will also be surprise gifts handed out throughout the evening.

“Please RSVP for the event as this will help us make all the necessary arrangements,” Khan said.

Guests are asked to mention how many will be attending from their household or friends’ circle when leaving a message.

“We don’t need to know the names, just the number,” he added.

There are three ways to RSVP for the community dinner: Either message Kindness Chain Chilliwack Association through Facebook Messenger, email kindnesschainchilliwack@gmail.com or leave a message at 778-772-2203.

The Free Grand Community Dinner & Live Music is June 4, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Evergreen Hall, 9291 Corbould St.

This event was made possible in part due to funding by City of Chilliwack through the Neighborhood Grant Celebration and Activity Program, and sponsors Business Improvement Association (BIA), Pabla Curry House, Save on Foods, Homelife Advantage Realty Chilliwack, Rotary Club Chilliwack, Pak Canadian Culture Association (PCCA).

