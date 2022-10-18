Westshore Rebels bounce Chilliwack’s Huskers from BCFC playoffs

The Huskers fell 34-0 in Victoria, failing to advance beyond the semi-final round

The Valley Huskers are out of the B.C. Football Conference playoffs after a disappointing loss to the Westshore Rebels.

The Huskers traveled to Victoria for an Oct. 15 semi-final match and were shut out 34-0. It was unexpected, given how well Chilliwack handled the Rebels in their previous meeting, a 28-10 Husker triumph on Oct. 1.

“Certainly a disappointing way to finish a successful season,” said head coach Bob Reist. “Credit to our opponents for executing a very good game plan. We picked a bad time to have a bad game.

“We have to learn to take that next step in the playoffs. That will be a big test for next season.”

Chilliwack’s offence had its worst day of the 2022 season, generating just 167 net yards.

Running back Reece Wyke had an OK day with 82 yards on 11 carries (7.45 yards per rush), but his effort wasn’t enough to prop up a shaky passing game. Quarterback Josh Janssen completed 10 of 25 passes for 121 yards. The second-year pivot threw three interceptions, one of which was returned 26 yards for a touchdown by Victoria’s Cole Bunting. Isaiah Cardilicchia had the other two interceptions.

Chilliwack’s normally solid offensive line struggled. Janssen was sacked seven times, including three by Omari Hastings.

When he did have time to get the ball away Payton Lake was his most productive target with four grabs for 80 yards.

Considering how often they were on the field and how badly field position favoured Victoria, the Huskers defence could have done worse. They surrendered 365 net yards, but the Rebels had to earn their points and the D generated three turnovers.

Shane Claridge and Christopher Rolack each had interceptions and Aidan Saunders came up with a fumble recovery. Kurtis Flynn led the defence with six solo tackles.

“Defensively, we did enough to keep us in the game for as long as we could, but not enough to change the game,” Reist said. “Our guys played hard to the end.”

Chilliwack ends its season with an overall record of 7-4.

“Credit to our seniors for an outstanding season and growing our road to success,” Reist said. “We return a major core for next season and we will be looking to build off of this year.”

The Rebels move on to face the Okanagan Sun in this weekend’s BCFC championship game. The Sun (11-0) eliminated the Langley Rams with a 44-20 home field win in the other semi-final.

