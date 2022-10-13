Chilliwack’s Valley Huskers snag three BCFC player awards

G.W. Graham grad Jaiden Claassen was named the league’s linebacker and defensive player of the year

One day after winning the B.C. Football Conference (BCFC) Linebacker of the Year award, Valley Husker Jaiden Claassen was also named Defensive Player of the Year. (BCFC graphics)

Two Valley Huskers have been recognized with B.C. Football Conference awards.

With the regular season wrapping up last weekend and the playoffs about to begin, the junior football league announced G.W. Graham grad Jaiden Claassen as Linebacker of the Year on Oct. 12. The next day, he was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, a well-earned honour in the eyes of Huskers head coach, Bob Reist.

“Josh had an excellent year as a multi-skilled player that excels in run defence and in (pass) coverage,” the coach noted. “He was all over the field wreaking havoc on opposing offences. He’s an exceptionally hard worker and his dedication to the offseason showed up big time this year.”

Claassen produced a league-high 43 tackles for the Husker D. Adding in assisted tackles (1o) and special teams stops (one), Claassen totaled 54. He added four quarterback sacks, one fumble recovery, one interception and one fumble recovery.

Isaiah Letander, who was a defensive lineman prior to this season, was named BCFC Offensive Lineman of the Year.

There are no stats kept for the big guys up front, but Reist said Letander was vital to Reece Wyke’s rushing title and key to quarterback Josh Janssen’s breakout season.

“Isaiah is a special player,” he said. “Making the switch from DL to OL this year was a move our staff felt would greatly benefit him. He does things at OL I’ve never seen before. He’s such an impactful player and an outstanding athlete. He makes those around him better and is a true leader.”

The Huskers had two players in the conversation for Offensive Player of the Year.

Janssen was step-for-step with Westshore QB Te Jessie in passing stats. Jessie won the award on the strength of passing yardage (2,864 to 2,221), but Janssen had a higher completion percentage (58.2 versus 55.4) and was close in touchdown/interception ratio (Jessie with 28 and 11 to Janssen with 22 and nine)

Huskers running back Reece Wyke was also in the mix as the BCFC’s rushing champ.

The Huskers head into battle Sunday (Oct. 16) when they visit Victoria’s Westshore Rebels for a 3 p.m. start at Westhills Stadium. The winner of the semi-final will play the winner of the Okanagan Sun versus Langley Rams semi-final in the BCFC championship game.

