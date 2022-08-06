PHOTOS: Bucking bulls kick off 1st day of Chilliwack Rodeo at 150th annual fair
Justin William rides Anakin while competing in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The West Coast Thunder ride through the arena at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Bull riders remove their hats for ‘a cowboy’s prayer’ at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kyle Yamelst rides ‘Lights Out’ from the bucking chute while competing in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Rodeo clown Jason Charters entertains the crowd at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Carson Huryn does an exhibition ride in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A bull fighter comes to the aid of Kyle Yamelst in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kolton Higginbottom competes in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Elijah Gordon competes in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A cowboy tries to lasso a bull at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Women hose down horses at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Cowboys, including Sukhveen Barmi (left), hang out behind the bucking chutes before competing in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Many hands help Carson Huryn as he prepares for an exhibition ride in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kyle Yamelst adjust his helmet before competing in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Carson Huryn gets bucked off during an exhibition ride in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A cowboy smiles during the Chilliwack Rodeo at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kolton Higginbottom gets ready to compete on bull ‘Short List’ in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Elijah Gordon competes in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kyle Yamelst walks out of the arena after competing in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A bull runs through the arena at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Rodeo clown Jason Charters entertains the crowd at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kolton Higginbottom gets ready to compete on bull ‘Short List’ in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Elijah Gordon gets bucked off a bull at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Elijah Gordon walks away from a ride after competing in the bull riding event at the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Spectators walk away from the arena following the Chilliwack Rodeo during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair at Heritage Park on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
It was all about the bulls during the first day of the 34th annual Chilliwack Rodeo at the Chilliwack Fair on Friday.
A total of 10 bull riders competed in the Bull Riders Canada sanctioned event on Aug. 5 which took place during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair.
Although it was just bull riding on Friday evening, Saturday and Sunday will feature more rodeo events including bareback riding, saddle bronc, breakaway roping, barrel racing and team roping.
Saturday’s rodeo begins at 6:30 p.m. and Sunday’s is at 1:30 p.m.
Missed the first day of the fair? Check out these photos: Ringing in 150 years of the Chilliwack Fair
Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Bull ridingchilliwackPhoto GalleriesRodeo