PHOTOS: Ringing in 150 years of the Chilliwack Fair
Isaac Bosma, 9, of Chilliwack shows his cow during a 4-H competition at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A woman with Vancouver Circus School performs during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Dogs are judged in a 4-H competition during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Verna Hoogeveen waters vegetable entries in the Chilliawck Schools Garden Program during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Members of the Sumas Holstein 4-H Club cuddle with cows during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) 4-H members prepare to show their sheep at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A sheep bleats while being shown in a 4-H competition during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) With her face painted, nine-year-old Maisie Lodders of Chilliwack visits a goat during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People write on a wall during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A sheep bleats while being shown in a 4-H competition during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kids stand on top of a tank at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Kids visit a horse during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) The Rotary train passes through the vendors’ area during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Elinor Hammersmark of Abbotsford reads beside her cow Josie during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A goat at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Artist Alice Botrill of Harrison Hot Springs paints during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People check out the photography entries at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) This rodeo-themed LEGO creation by Julia Klassen of Chilliwack place third in its category at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) A curious piglet at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Magician Gary Savard gets laughs from kids and adults at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People take in the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) Zachary Syvenky with Vancouver Circus School juggles while walking past vendors at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress) People bathe livestock during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
People flocked to the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5.
The historic country-themed event runs all weekend at Chilliwack Heritage Park with a rodeo and live entertainment at the end of each day.
Watch The Progress this weekend for coverage of the Chilliwack Rodeo.
Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
AgriculturechilliwackFarminghistoryPhoto Galleries