PHOTOS: Ringing in 150 years of the Chilliwack Fair

Isaac Bosma, 9, of Chilliwack shows his cow during a 4-H competition at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A woman with Vancouver Circus School performs during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Dogs are judged in a 4-H competition during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Verna Hoogeveen waters vegetable entries in the Chilliawck Schools Garden Program during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Members of the Sumas Holstein 4-H Club cuddle with cows during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People take in the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

4-H members prepare to show their sheep at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A sheep bleats while being shown in a 4-H competition during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

With her face painted, nine-year-old Maisie Lodders of Chilliwack visits a goat during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People write on a wall during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Kids stand on top of a tank at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Kids visit a horse during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

The Rotary train passes through the vendors’ area during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Elinor Hammersmark of Abbotsford reads beside her cow Josie during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A goat at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Artist Alice Botrill of Harrison Hot Springs paints during the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

People check out the photography entries at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

This rodeo-themed LEGO creation by Julia Klassen of Chilliwack place third in its category at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

A curious piglet at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Magician Gary Savard gets laughs from kids and adults at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)

Zachary Syvenky with Vancouver Circus School juggles while walking past vendors at the 150th annual Chilliwack Fair on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 at Chilliwack Heritage Park. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)