Chilliwack’s Huitema on Canadian roster for Concacaf W Championship

The 21-year-old will join the national women’s team at the eight-team tournament in Mexico

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema is on the Canadian national women’s soccer squad roster for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in Mexico.

To no one’s surprise, Jordyn Huitema has made Canada’s national women’s soccer squad for the upcoming Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) W Championship.

Canada Soccer announced the 23-player roster Friday (June 24), two days before a pre-tournament tuneup game Sunday against Korea Republic in Toronto.

The Concacaf W Championship runs July 4-18 in Mexico.

Huitema is one of seven forwards on the team along with Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose and Cloé Lacasse.

RELATED: Chilliwack celebrates Jordyn Huitema’s Olympic win at Red, White and Gold celebration

RELATED: Chilliwack soccer star Jordyn Huitema joining Seattle-based OL Reign

While the Chilliwack FC alum, 21, is still one of the team’s youngest players, 20-year-old midfielder Zoe Burns is now the youngest. Midfielder Julia Grosso and fullback Jayde Riviere are also 21.

“Selecting the 23 players was incredibly difficult and I think the quality of the players who did miss out speaks to the overall quality of the group,” said Bev Priestman, Canada’s head coach, in a news release. “Now it’s about shifting gears from selection to connecting as a team and continuing to work on the little things that best prepare us to kick off in Monterrey.”

At the Concacaf W Championship, Canada will be in group B with Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago. Group A includes the host Mexicans along with Haiti, Jamaica and the United States.

The eight-team tournament is a qualifier for both the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.