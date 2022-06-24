Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema is on the Canadian national women’s soccer squad roster for the 2022 Concacaf W Championship in Mexico.

Chilliwack’s Huitema on Canadian roster for Concacaf W Championship

The 21-year-old will join the national women’s team at the eight-team tournament in Mexico

To no one’s surprise, Jordyn Huitema has made Canada’s national women’s soccer squad for the upcoming Concacaf (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) W Championship.

Canada Soccer announced the 23-player roster Friday (June 24), two days before a pre-tournament tuneup game Sunday against Korea Republic in Toronto.

The Concacaf W Championship runs July 4-18 in Mexico.

Huitema is one of seven forwards on the team along with Canadian soccer legend Christine Sinclair, Janine Beckie, Adriana Leon, Nichelle Prince, Deanne Rose and Cloé Lacasse.

While the Chilliwack FC alum, 21, is still one of the team’s youngest players, 20-year-old midfielder Zoe Burns is now the youngest. Midfielder Julia Grosso and fullback Jayde Riviere are also 21.

“Selecting the 23 players was incredibly difficult and I think the quality of the players who did miss out speaks to the overall quality of the group,” said Bev Priestman, Canada’s head coach, in a news release. “Now it’s about shifting gears from selection to connecting as a team and continuing to work on the little things that best prepare us to kick off in Monterrey.”

At the Concacaf W Championship, Canada will be in group B with Costa Rica, Panama and Trinidad and Tobago. Group A includes the host Mexicans along with Haiti, Jamaica and the United States.

The eight-team tournament is a qualifier for both the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand and the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

