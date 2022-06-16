Chilliwack soccer star Jordyn Huitema joining Seattle-based OL Reign

The National Women’s Soccer League club acquired the 21 year old from Paris St-Germain

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema is moving on from Paris St-Germain after having her playing rights transferred to the OL Reign of the National Women’s Soccer League. (UEFA photo)

Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema will be playing pro soccer a lot closer to home.

The 21-year-old striker is on the move from Paris, France as Paris St-Germain (PSG) strikes a transfer agreement with the National Women’s Soccer League’s OL Reign.

The Reign are based in Seattle, WA. and the team is firmly middle of the pack in the 12-team league, sitting sixth with a 2-2-4 record through eight games. While they don’t give up many goals (six), they don’t score many either (six), and goal scoring is what Huitema does best.

While the Chilliwack FC alum struggled to get prime playing time with PSG, she had some big moments, including the game winner in 2020-21 as PSG captured its first Division 1 Féminine title.

In 18 games this season, including three starts, Huitema has collected two goals and two assists.

She is also an emerging star with the powerhouse Canadian national women’s soccer squad. Huitema has scored 14 goals in 49 international appearances and she was part of the team that won gold medal at the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021.

