Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham retains top spot in high school football ranking

Chilliwack’s G.W. Graham Grizzlies are getting lots of love in the preseason high school football rankings.
BC School Sports released its latest list Wednesday (Sept. 14), with the defending provincial AAA champs checking in at number one.
G.W. Graham received seven first-place votes, four more than No. 2 ranked Vancouver College. The top three also includes the team the Grizzlies topped in last fall’s championship game, the Terry Fox Ravens.
The remainder of the list includes Notre Dame, Mount Douglas, Centennial, St. Thomas More, South Delta, Kelowna and Lord Tweedsmuir.
@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.