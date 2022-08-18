Chilliwack U13 Warriors female hockey in action against North Shore in Chilliwack on Oct. 10, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)

Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association hosts female learn-to-play sessions

CMHA is having success in its attempts to build female hockey from the grassroots

It might be summer but one group of hockey players couldn’t wait for next season to start.

A group of Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association’s female skaters rattled pucks off the boards at the Sardis Sports Complex, blades cutting into the ice and laughter filling the air.

Many were playing hockey for the first time. While some skated like Marie-Philip Poulin, others more closely resembled Bambi slipping on the ice. But all of them were clearly having fun. Wanting to do their part to grow the female game, CMHA has been hosting free learn-to-play sessions throughout the month of August.

While CMHA has seen an increase in enrollment, the rate of growth is slower on the female side. Brandon Fentie, the director of the female division, believes it’s a matter of exposure to the sport.

RELATED: Two young Chilliwack female hockey teams bring home championship banners

RELATED: Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association launches Ice Breaker female hockey tournament

“Many girls have never considered hockey,” he said. “It hasn’t been presented as an option. These sessions give girls a chance to try something new.”

CMHA provides equipment and ice, and former professional and NCAA player Debbie Beaudoin has been running the sessions. Players are welcome to attend as many sessions as their schedule allows.

Three more are coming up Aug. 19, 23 and 26 (9:15 to 10:15 a.m. each time).

“Hockey was never meant to be for boys only,” Fentie said. “Some of the earliest photographs of the game feature Isobel Stanley, daughter of Lord Stanley, skating stick in hand down the Rideau Canal. Unfortunately, the social norms of sexism kept most girls on the bench as the boys had all the fun. Though some fringe leagues and teams have always existed it wasn’t until 1990 that the first women’s world championship was held.”

In Fentie’s view, not only can girls play hockey, they should play hockey.

“Research continually shows that children who play sports experience physical and psychological benefits that last beyond their playing years,” he said. “When girls play hockey, they get those benefits.”

For more info, e-mail femaledirector@chilliwackminorhockey.com.

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

chilliwackhockey

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Browns’ Deshaun Watson suspended 11 games, fined $5 million
Next story
NHL taking both awards show, draft to Nashville in June 2023

Just Posted

There was a heavy police presence on Strathcona Road between Hymar Drive and Killarney Drive on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
UPDATE w/PHOTOS: Incident ends safely after heavy police presence surrounds on Chilliwack house

The Friesen case involved possession of brass knuckles. In this photo of an unrelated case, Red Deer RCMP seized handgun, a baton, a bat, brass knuckles, a hammer, and three knives. (Red Deer RCMP photo)
B.C.’s ‘Dr. Frankenstein of Guns’ found guilty of possessing prohibited weapon, device

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
PHOTOS: Summery, sky-high sunflowers in Chilliwack

Chilliwack U13 Warriors female hockey in action against North Shore in Chilliwack on Oct. 10, 2021. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack Minor Hockey Association hosts female learn-to-play sessions