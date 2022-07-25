Chilliwack kayaker makes international debut at Junior World Championships

Eighteen-year-old Nathan Christensen represented Canada at the competition in Ivrea, Italy

A Chilliwack paddler is starting to make waves in international waters.

Eighteen-year-old Nathan Christensen represented Canada in the International Canoe Federation’s Canoe Slalom Junior/U23 World Championships, which were held July 4-10 in Ivrea, Italy.

Christensen, a member of the Chilliwack Centre of Excellence who has honed his skills locally on the Tamihi Rapids, produced a 31st place showing, out of 80 paddlers, in men’s extreme slalom junior.

A relatively new take on kayaking that debuted in 2015, four paddlers simultaneously navigate a whitewater course, racing to and through buoys while fending off their foes. Along the way, they need to complete a 360 degree eskimo roll.

Christensen advanced past time trials before bowing out in the heats.

Christensen added a 45th place finish out of 78 paddlers in the more-conventional junior kayak competition.

The teenager earned his way to Italy with a strong performance at the 2022 COPAC Pan American Games, which were held May 6-8 in Oklahoma City. Christensen trained in France for two months leading up to the event and timed well enough to qualify for Canada’s national junior team.

He was previously named ‘Slalom Athlete of the Year’ by Canoe Kayak BC.

Christensen is expecting to be home July 24.

