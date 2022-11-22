BCHL

Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix added to BCHL all-star ballot

The forward is hoping to join teammate Abram Wiebe on the Coastal conference all-star squad

Abram Wiebe is already heading to the BCHL All-Star Tournament and now a Chilliwack Chiefs teammate has a chance to join him. AJ Lacroix has been added to the fan ballot for online voting, which opened Monday (Nov. 21) at bchl.ca.

The second-year Chief is hoping to appear in a three-on-three outdoor tourney in Penticton, taking place Jan. 21, 2023 as part of the league’s 60th Anniversary event.

Wiebe was one of 18 skaters announced last week, but there are still four goalies and six more skaters needed to complete the Coastal and Interior conference rosters. The list of players on the current ballot comes from a poll of 18 BCHL coaches along with the league’s competition committee.

Coastal conference forward candidates include Lacroix, Owen Bohn (Victoria), Mateo Dixon (Coquitlam), Gavin Giesbrecht (Coquitlam), Massimo Lombardi (Cowichan Valley), Matthew Maltais (Alberni Valley), Aaron Schwartz (Surrey) and Brody Waters (Nanaimo).

Fans can vote from now until 4 p.m. PST on Friday (Nov. 25) at bchl.ca/fanvote. Results will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chief Abram Wiebe named to BCHL all-star squad

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs D Abram Wiebe named to BCHL all-star squad

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
G.W. Grizzlies survive South Delta in football playoff thriller

Just Posted

BCHL
Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix added to BCHL all-star ballot

Eagle Pass, 33 kilometres west of Revelstoke, is starting to experience snow from the snowfall warning in effect on Tuesday, Nov. 22 for all major Okanagan highways, as they are expecting 15-20 centimetres of snow is 24 hours (Photo - DriveBC)
Snowfall warning in effect for major Interior highways, Okanagan, Shuswap

Officials with Jakes Construction were recognized with an excellence in community service award recently from RCMP for their help fighting a wildfire in Laidlaw in 2022. They are flanked by Assistant Commissioner Maureen Levy on the left, Lower Mainland District Commander, E Division and on the right, Superintendent Davy Lee, Officer in Charge of the Upper Fraser Valley Regional Detachment. (RCMP photo)
Annual RCMP awards herald ‘outstanding contributions’ to public safety in the Upper Fraser Valley

Gofundme account set up for Morris family, who lost everything in townhouse fire Nov. 21, 2022. (Gofundme)
Townhouse fire Gofundme established to help Chilliwack family of 3 burned out of home