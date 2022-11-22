Chilliwack Chief AJ Lacroix added to BCHL all-star ballot

The forward is hoping to join teammate Abram Wiebe on the Coastal conference all-star squad

Abram Wiebe is already heading to the BCHL All-Star Tournament and now a Chilliwack Chiefs teammate has a chance to join him. AJ Lacroix has been added to the fan ballot for online voting, which opened Monday (Nov. 21) at bchl.ca.

The second-year Chief is hoping to appear in a three-on-three outdoor tourney in Penticton, taking place Jan. 21, 2023 as part of the league’s 60th Anniversary event.

Wiebe was one of 18 skaters announced last week, but there are still four goalies and six more skaters needed to complete the Coastal and Interior conference rosters. The list of players on the current ballot comes from a poll of 18 BCHL coaches along with the league’s competition committee.

Coastal conference forward candidates include Lacroix, Owen Bohn (Victoria), Mateo Dixon (Coquitlam), Gavin Giesbrecht (Coquitlam), Massimo Lombardi (Cowichan Valley), Matthew Maltais (Alberni Valley), Aaron Schwartz (Surrey) and Brody Waters (Nanaimo).

Fans can vote from now until 4 p.m. PST on Friday (Nov. 25) at bchl.ca/fanvote. Results will be announced on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

