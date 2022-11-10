Nathan Morin comes to the Chilliwack Chiefs from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Chris Fowler Photo)

Nathan Morin comes to the Chilliwack Chiefs from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Chris Fowler Photo)

Chilliwack Chiefs make two-for-one swap with Salmon Arm Silverbacks

The Chiefs acquired forward Nathan Morin for forward Casy Laylin and defenceman Liam Steele

The moves keep coming for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

One day after acquiring forward Michael Stenberg, the junior A club has acquired another forward. Gone in a two-for-one swap are defenceman Liam Steele and forward Casy Laylin. Incoming from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks is Nathan Morin.

The 2004-born Quebec kid is in his second BCHL season. Morin had five goals and 14 points in 52 games as a rookie. He has three goals and six points in 14 matches this year and already has a future commitment to Harvard University in hand.

Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney said it was a tough day for the organization dealing Steele and Laylin, but he’s happy with the return.

“Situationally, this is a deal that makes sense,” he said. “We made a decision that benefits all parties, and we are extremely excited to bring Nathan into our lineup. He brings speed, skill, and offensive instincts that will be a welcome addition to our team, and we feel good about the moves we have made this week to improve our hockey club.”

Associate head coach and assistant general manager Brad Rihela echoed Maloney’s feelings.

“We are very excited to add Nathan to our team. He brings a lot of elements that should help our group immediately.”

The Chiefs are 4-9-0-1 through 14 games after dropping games last weekend at Salmon Arm (4-2) and Vernon (2-1). They sit eighth in the nine-team Coastal conference, one point ahead of the ninth place Cowichan Capitals.

After six straight on the road, Chilliwack plays the first of four straight at home when they host the Coquitlam Express (7-6-2-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Powell River (4-10-1-1) pays a visit Saturday night for a game that starts at 6 p.m.

RELATED: Michael Stenberg comes to the BCHL club from the Des Moines Buccaneers

RELATED: Bryan Jones brings all-round game to Chilliwack Chiefs

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian women look to extend 4-game win streak in 2-match series in Brazil

Just Posted

Candles with messages from Shaelene Bell’s two boys were lit during her celebration of life at Sandpiper Resort on Saturday, June 26, 2021. Her death has been classified as “undetermined” by BC Coroners Service. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Death of Chilliwack’s Shaelene Bell classified as ‘undetermined’: coroner

Folks take in the Chilliwack Sunflower Festival on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Chilliwack events gets tourism funding from provincial government

Nathan Morin comes to the Chilliwack Chiefs from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Chris Fowler Photo)
Chilliwack Chiefs make two-for-one swap with Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Dignitaries, including B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth, were in Abbotsford on Thursday (Nov. 10) to visit Sumas Dike, where permanent repairs are almost complete following the November 2021 floods. (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
Repairs almost complete to Sumas Dike in Abbotsford with $1.6M in provincial funding