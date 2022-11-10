Chilliwack Chiefs make two-for-one swap with Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Nathan Morin comes to the Chilliwack Chiefs from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. (Chris Fowler Photo)

The moves keep coming for the Chilliwack Chiefs.

One day after acquiring forward Michael Stenberg, the junior A club has acquired another forward. Gone in a two-for-one swap are defenceman Liam Steele and forward Casy Laylin. Incoming from the Salmon Arm Silverbacks is Nathan Morin.

The 2004-born Quebec kid is in his second BCHL season. Morin had five goals and 14 points in 52 games as a rookie. He has three goals and six points in 14 matches this year and already has a future commitment to Harvard University in hand.

Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney said it was a tough day for the organization dealing Steele and Laylin, but he’s happy with the return.

“Situationally, this is a deal that makes sense,” he said. “We made a decision that benefits all parties, and we are extremely excited to bring Nathan into our lineup. He brings speed, skill, and offensive instincts that will be a welcome addition to our team, and we feel good about the moves we have made this week to improve our hockey club.”

Associate head coach and assistant general manager Brad Rihela echoed Maloney’s feelings.

“We are very excited to add Nathan to our team. He brings a lot of elements that should help our group immediately.”

The Chiefs are 4-9-0-1 through 14 games after dropping games last weekend at Salmon Arm (4-2) and Vernon (2-1). They sit eighth in the nine-team Coastal conference, one point ahead of the ninth place Cowichan Capitals.

After six straight on the road, Chilliwack plays the first of four straight at home when they host the Coquitlam Express (7-6-2-1) Friday night at 7 p.m. at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

Powell River (4-10-1-1) pays a visit Saturday night for a game that starts at 6 p.m.

