Michael Stenberg comes to the Chilliwack Chiefs from the USHL’s Des Moines Buccaneers. (Chilliwack Chiefs Twitter)

Chilliwack Chiefs trade for USHL forward

Michael Stenberg comes to the BCHL club from the Des Moines Buccaneers

The Chilliwack Chiefs have acquired another player from the USHL.

The BCHL club has traded future considerations to the Des Moines Buccaneers, getting forward Michael Stenberg.

The 18-year-old appeared in a dozen games for the Bucs this season, collecting one goal.

He played 51 games for Des Moines during the 2021-22 campaign, producing one goal and 12 points.

“We are really excited to add Michael to our group,” said Chilliwack hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He comes to us with experience at the junior level, a high work rate, and determination that he plays with. We are always looking at ways to improve our club and this is an example of that.”

Stenberg is a Massachusetts product who already has a commitment to the NCAA’s Providence Friars in hand. In Chilliwack he’s reunited with a familiar face. Stenberg and Sasha Teleguine spent two seasons together at Thayer Academy in Braintree, MA.

“I’m so excited about this opportunity to play for a well-known organization with a great tradition,” the teenager said. “I look forward to developing my skills with a great coaching staff in front of arguably the best fan base in the BCHL.”

