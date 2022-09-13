Eric Williams, seen here during his WHL playing days with the Spokane Chiefs, is the new goalie coach for the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs. (Langley Times file photo)

Chilliwack Chiefs choose Eric Williams as new goalie coach

Williams is a former major junior and Canadian university netminder

The Chilliwack Chiefs have found a replacement for departed goaltender coach Mackenzie Skapski.

The BCHL club has introduced Eric Williams, a Langley product who currently works with the West Valley Giants in the BC Elite Hockey League (BCEHL), and the West Vancouver Academy in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL). Williams is also a head consultant with Assertion Goaltending, an organization that is co-owned Skapski.

“Eric is a detailed coach who has worked closely with Skapski, so there will be some consistency there,” said Chiefs hockey boss Brian Maloney in a team news release. “Eric is a bright hockey mind who is passionate about the goaltending position. He has significant playing and coaching experience he can use to help our goaltenders.”

Williams played 199 games in the Western Hockey League with the Spokane Chiefs and Prince Albert Raiders before moving into the CIS ranks with the University of British Columbia Thunderbirds.

“I look forward to working at the junior A level and being a part of the goalies’ development this season,” Williams said. “I’m hoping to be a strong role model and teacher to them, helping to maximize their strengths and build their game for the next level of hockey.”

Skapski’s departure was announced in late August, with the 28-year-old accepting a development role with the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers.

