Video review pilot project planned when Chilliwack hosts BCHL Showcase

The BCHL is taking its video review up a notch.

A pilot project will be running at the 2022 BCHL Showcase event, running Oct. 17 to 20 in Chilliwack. Using the Sporfie video system that was introduced last season, officials will be able to review all penalties where a player would be ejected from the game.

Officials will be able to confirm if the call is correct, elevate the call to a match penalty (automatic ejection), lower the call to a level where the player will not be ejected or eliminate the penalty all together.

Gross misconducts and abuse of official penalties will not be reviewable.

“After a successful pilot project at last year’s showcase, this is another step towards being on par with professional and collegiate leagues, which is where our players ultimately want to be,” said Brad Lazarowich, BCHL Director of Officiating and Player Safety. “This gives our officials another tool to ensure the call on the ice is correct.

“We hope this is another successful project and will result in this being implemented full-time in the near future.”

Current video review regulations were originally tested out at the 2021 showcase in Chilliwack and ultimately approved by the BCHL Board of Governors last December. Currently, officials can review whether or not a puck has entered the net and whether it entered as a result of an illegal play. Officials can also take a look at goaltender interference and whether the net was knocked off its moorings.

This year’s showcase will also see officials mic’ed up as they announce penalties and video reviews in-arena, so that fans and broadcasters are aware of what is being called on the ice.

