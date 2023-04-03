Zach Rizzo has committed to the Chilliwack Chiefs for the 2023-24 BCHL season. (Chiefs Twitter)

Zach Rizzo has committed to the Chilliwack Chiefs for the 2023-24 BCHL season. (Chiefs Twitter)

Chilliwack Chiefs add forward Tyler Pretty and defenceman Zach Rizzo

The junior A club has started roster building as they look toward the 2023-24 BCHL season

The Chilliwack Chiefs are starting to build the 2023-24 roster, signing two promising players.

The junior A club announced a commitment from defenceman Zach Rizzo last week. The 2004-born blueliner has spent the last three seasons at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA. This season he put up three goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 31 games.

“We are really excited to welcome Zach to our organization,” said Chiefs associate head coach/GM Brad Rihela. “He is a mobile, 200-foot defender with a high compete level. He will help our blueline tremendously in terms of exiting our zone and playing the attacking, fast style we want to bring every game.”

On Sunday (April 2) the Chiefs announced the commitment of a local kid. Abbotsford’s Tyler Pretty, 17, has spent the last four seasons developing in the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds program. The last two have been with the U18 T-Birds and this year the forward netted 28 goals and 56 points in just 36 games.

“We are really happy to bring Tyler into the fold for the 2023-24 season,” said Chilliwack hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He is a local player who has improved significantly over the past couple of seasons. We think he has a lot of potential offensively and shows all the signs of a player who will be able to contribute up and down the lineup as a rookie in the league next season.”

Pretty also played in the Junior Chiefs spring hockey program.

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs alum Vincent Desharnais set for National Hockey League debut

RELATED: Chilliwack Chiefs help BCHL set new NCAA scholarship mark

@ProgressSports
eric.welsh@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCHLChilliwack Chiefs

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in you inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Damon Severson on the Devil’s blueline for 8+ seasons
Next story
‘Making things a little more accessible’: Paralyzed Bronco looks to improve buildings

Just Posted

Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe is one of three finalists for BCHL defenceman of the year. (Darren Francis photo)
Chilliwack Chiefs captain Abram Wiebe a finalist for BCHL D-man of the year

Tyler Pretty, a 17-year-old forward from Abbotsford, has committed to the BCHL’s Chilliwack Chiefs for the 2023-24 season. (Chiefs Twitter)
Chilliwack Chiefs add forward Tyler Pretty and defenceman Zach Rizzo

Former Main Street Church executive pastor John Vermeer was convicted of two counts each of accessing and possessing child pornography on April 30, 2021. He was sentenced him to 14 months jail on Oct. 13, 2021, but appealed the conviction, an appeal scheduled for April 3, 2023. (File)
OPINION: Chilliwack pastor convicted of possession of ‘depraved’ child porn appeals conviction

Greendale Acres is having its annual Easter egg hunt April 7 to 9 and Sweet Spring event April 14 to May 14. (Menze Visuals)
Easter egg hunt, spring celebration coming up at Chilliwack agri-tourism farm

Pop-up banner image