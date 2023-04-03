Chilliwack Chiefs add forward Tyler Pretty and defenceman Zach Rizzo

The junior A club has started roster building as they look toward the 2023-24 BCHL season

Zach Rizzo has committed to the Chilliwack Chiefs for the 2023-24 BCHL season. (Chiefs Twitter)

The Chilliwack Chiefs are starting to build the 2023-24 roster, signing two promising players.

The junior A club announced a commitment from defenceman Zach Rizzo last week. The 2004-born blueliner has spent the last three seasons at Cushing Academy in Ashburnham, MA. This season he put up three goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 31 games.

“We are really excited to welcome Zach to our organization,” said Chiefs associate head coach/GM Brad Rihela. “He is a mobile, 200-foot defender with a high compete level. He will help our blueline tremendously in terms of exiting our zone and playing the attacking, fast style we want to bring every game.”

On Sunday (April 2) the Chiefs announced the commitment of a local kid. Abbotsford’s Tyler Pretty, 17, has spent the last four seasons developing in the Fraser Valley Thunderbirds program. The last two have been with the U18 T-Birds and this year the forward netted 28 goals and 56 points in just 36 games.

“We are really happy to bring Tyler into the fold for the 2023-24 season,” said Chilliwack hockey boss Brian Maloney. “He is a local player who has improved significantly over the past couple of seasons. We think he has a lot of potential offensively and shows all the signs of a player who will be able to contribute up and down the lineup as a rookie in the league next season.”

Pretty also played in the Junior Chiefs spring hockey program.

